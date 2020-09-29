SOUTHERN INDIANA — With less than a week for Hoosiers to make sure they're registered to vote, state numbers have already surpassed the June 2020 primary and the 2016 general election — a trend some local election representatives are seeing on the ground in Southern Indiana.
As of Tuesday at 4 p.m., there were just less than 4.7 million Indiana residents registered to vote in the upcoming general election, according to Indianavoters.in.gov (indianavoters.com). That's 153,670 more people than were registered on election day in 2016, and more than 90,000 more than were registered for this year's primary. The registration deadline is Oct. 5.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 93,525 Clark County residents registered to vote — already 1,900 more than were registered in the primary and a little more than 900 less than were registered in the 2016 general election.
"It's at a fever pitch," said Susan Popp, the Clark County clerk. "We have people walking in here [just] making sure they're registered to vote...this is a very important election to people."
People can check the status of their voter registration at www.indianavoters.in.gov as well as complete other services such applying for an absentee ballot, but Popp said she welcomes anyone who wants to go directly to the county voter registration for any questions.
"I encourage that," she said. "I want everyone to feel their vote is being counted."
Nancy Riley, a Floyd County Voter Registration clerk, said that county is seeing a rise as well. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 61,324 registered voters in the county, 1,052 more than the primary and 143 fewer than were registered in the 2016 general election.
As the deadlines draw nearer for registering and requesting absentee ballots, she said the office has been busy. Some residents are registering to vote — sometime for the first time in years — while many others are just calling or coming in to check existing registration.
"Everyone is just so adamant about the presidency," she said.
From their vantage points and efforts to register voters, party chairs in Clark and Floyd counties have seen differing results but agree that there's a lot of interest behind this year's potential winners and losers.
Clark County Republican party Chair Jamey Noel said Tuesday that he's seen a slight increase in new registrations so far, but expects there to be a big show of voters from all parties at the polls.
"I think we'll see a big voter turnout this year because it's a presidential year, the governor is on the ballot," he said. "[There is] a lot of spiked interest for people to vote for their elected officials."
Statewide and at the county level, there have already been reported record numbers of absentee ballots requested, from voters taking advantage of that option during the COVID-19 pandemic. Floyd County Democratic Party Chair Adam Dickey said that can serve as an early barometer for voter turnout in general.
"I think overall, there's a lot of interest and an increase [in registered voters,]" he said. "I think the interest is pretty high in this election for obvious reasons and I think people want their voices to be heard.
"Whether they're voting for Ds or Rs or some mix in between, I think it's a sign of good voter engagement and involvement about the direction of our country."
The pandemic has shifted the way party representatives approach potential voters, encouraging them to vote. Dickey said his party members have had drives at housing facilities and have been working with senior living facilities. They couldn't set up booths at summer and fall festivals and parades that aren't happening this year, and safety concerns have eliminated door-to-door approaches.
"Based on health scares, we've really pumped the brakes on those events," Clark County Democratic Party Chair Kate Miller said.
But they've adapted, gotten creative and taken advantage of new opportunities during this unprecedented year. All have continued through online platforms, promoting voting.
Something that Miller said sort of sprung up organically this year has been the smaller registration events at homes of party members. If someone was having a gathering such as a birthday party or other outdoor event, they would invite someone from the party to come and help with a registration drive there.
"It just happened by word of mouth and all of a sudden you're 15 events in and you feel like this is going to be your registration drive, based on personal contact with party folks," she said. "It's really turned out nicely. I hope we can keep that piece of voter registration next year."
And while Miller said in previous years, there was the need to not only get people registered to vote but to convince them of why they should vote — and ultimately get them to the polls.
"You have to give somebody a reason to vote," adding that if that reason isn't strong enough, they may not cast a ballot. "This year, I do not feel like that's going to be the case. There's a very clear line in the sand and I feel like folks are highly motivated to not only make sure their registration is intact, but do the next step and actually vote."
Clark County GOP Chair Noel said the increased shift to online activities over the last several months — which has included things like meetings, work and school and even visiting with family and friends — may have helped get people previously less comfortable with using technology a better footing.
"I think like everything else during this COVID pandemic, people are adapting to the new normal and trying to figure it all out," he said, adding that it's important for all to be heard. "We're a nation that is founded on individual rights... so it's important for every individual to exercise their right to vote [for] who they think is best to represent them."
Floyd County Republican Party Chair Shawn Carruthers said he hasn't seen a big shift in either direction toward more or fewer voters during a year like this, but said he hopes those numbers show out in the end. He encouraged people to use early voting (both counties will have it) and to make sure they're registered.
"I just encourage people to take advantage of those options and make sure we all participate...," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.