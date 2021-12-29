Southern Indiana Wheelmen donate to Dare to Care

The Southern Indiana Wheelmen (SIW) bicycle club has donated $2,000 to Dare to Care food bank.
The money was raised from the Harvest Homecoming Bicycle Tour on Oct. 2.
“This was our 43rd year of having the Harvest Homecoming ride but the first time we have raised money for a charity,” said John Neichter, vice president of the club.
“Dare to Care supports several food banks in southern Indiana where we primarily ride, and we felt this was the organization to support.”
Kate Chandler, representative of Dare to Care said “this donation will provide over 6,000 meals to people in need in our communities.”
The 43rd Harvest Homecoming ride took place in Lanesville, where it has been since 2019. Over 400 riders participated in the event riding the 25-, 40-, or 65-mile course through scenic southern Indiana.
The 2022 Harvest Homecoming Bicycle tour will take place Oct. 1. For a ride schedule and more information go to: www.siwheelmen.org
Dare to Care is a Louisville-based food bank and kitchen that supports 13 counties in Kentucky and southern Indiana. In 2020 it distributed 23 million meals and provided 9 million pounds of fresh produce to local families. For more information go to: www.daretocare.org
For more information contact John Neichter at 502-759-0425 or rubyjetta@twc.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.