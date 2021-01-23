NEW ALBANY — For the past two weeks, Southern Indiana homeless residents and visitors have been able to sleep peacefully and safely on the area’s coldest nights, through a new partnership with a local hotel.
On Jan. 11, the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana relocated its white flag emergency shelter from a Jeffersonville church to the Hampton Inn on Spring Street in New Albany. A white flag is called when temperatures are expected to fall to 35 degrees or below, or reach that windchill, for at least four hours overnight.
The move comes based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on safely managing shelters during the COVID-19 pandemic, even ones that operate on an emergency basis. The first month is being supported through an anonymous $75,000 donation. Director Leslea Townsend-Cronin said the coalition has applied for another $400,000 from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority, which if approved would fund the white flag initiative through the rest of the season.
The first white flag nights were called in November, and staff and volunteers quickly realized that as more people came in, the more chance for spreading COVID-19.
“It really became clear that we were potentially — as more people were coming in and the ability to social distance them got smaller and smaller... — [that] we were potentially having a super spreader event,” she said. “We decided that for the safety of the homeless that we needed to mitigate that and that’s when we decided to go to the hotel.”
The need has become more obvious over the past weeks, as there has been a higher than usual number of people using the emergency shelter. Townsend-Cronin said the shelter usually houses 15 to 20 people on a given night during January and February; this year, that’s already closer to 30, and white flag has had to be called every day since the agreement with the hotel began.
This is due, in part, to more doors being closed when it comes to staying with family and friends out of safety concerns over the virus. The program, in its fifth year, also may be getting more well-known. If keeping people warm is the first priority, getting them connected to services follows close behind. Townsend-Cronin said that with the hotel setup and privacy with separate rooms, the Homeless Coalition is already able to reach more people.
“Part of that is being in a hotel, feeling a little safer,” she said. The group has their own block of rooms booked a week in advance, which are cleaned every day. The shelter opens at 7 p.m. and they’re provided with dinner and breakfast before leaving around 7 to 7:30 a.m. Pets are allowed.
“When you’re used to sleeping in a sleeping bag, having a king-sized bed, a TV that they can watch, a clean bathroom that only they use and it’s cleaned every day, it’s kind of a sign of luxury,” she said. “If that’s what it takes to be able to draw them in and get them to trust agencies, to trust the coalition, that’s what we’ll do.”
Paul Stensrud, who operates homeless outreach Exit 0, said he’s heard very good things coming from the people with whom he works.
“Everyone that we serve, they love it,” he said. “It’s a meal, it’s a shower, it’s a bed, it’s a TV...all they have to do is leave their door open and they’re like so what, we got to leave our door open, yet we’re getting a nice comfortable rest.
“For some of them that are working,” Stensrud said, “it gives them an opportunity to use a shower to be able to feel good for that day before going to work.”
He said he’s appreciative of the funding expected to be available for the rest of the winter, but he worries about what will happen in the future.
“I’m glad money has come, but my fear is after COVID and all this money is done, what happens next year?” he asked. “We’re back the same way; we need to change something.”
