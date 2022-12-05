CLARK COUNTY — A Southern Indiana woman is recovering in the hospital after being shot about two months ago in Henryville.
A spokesman for the Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed officers were called to Brownstown Road at 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 2. The shooting victim has been identified as 29-year-old Brittney Boman.
“The detective division is actively investigating and working the case and following every lead that they get,” said CCSO Maj. Mark Grube on Monday.
He told the News and Tribune the department does not believe there’s any danger to the public and law enforcement has a suspect in mind.
Police said it would be helpful if people involved in the case share more information.
Boman’s family spoke to the News and Tribune over the weekend and said they have been in contact with law enforcement.
“She has a family that loves her. She’s the oldest of nine siblings,” said Boman’s mother, Shawnee Goodman. “She matters. She’s Aunt Brittney. All the kids love her. She loves babies. She’s smart, beautiful.”
Goodman said she’s been by her daughter's side as she recovers from her injuries.
She said Boman was shot in the face and that she's at University of Louisville Hospital receiving palliative care for her injuries.
“I really have lost track of how many surgeries she’s had,” Goodman said. “The last thing the doctor told me is she does not have a good prognosis and she will never be independent again…a lot is up in the air.”
Goodman, along with Boman’s cousin Holly Pixley, said Boman was an avid outdoors person prior to the shooting and enjoyed spending time in nature with her blue heeler dogs.
“She has her whole life ahead of her,” Pixley said. “That’s now been altered.”
Last Christmas Boman experienced pregnancy loss and her mother said, “life has not been kind to her since.”
She said Boman had been dealing with some personal issues at the time of the shooting.
“She was in an abusive relationship. She’s a smart girl from a good home. Things happen and a lot of people go, ‘Well she was in an abusive relationship and got what she deserved,’” Goodman said. “There’s mental health issues that go along with being abused, she was groomed with abuse before she was ever hit. I think people don’t understand that, and don’t understand where that can lead. If you’re in that type of relationship it's important to get out, find help and stay out.”
Pixley and Goodman said they hope sharing Boman’s story will bring awareness to the community about violence.
“This is possible for anyone. It doesn't matter how wealthy you are or how smart you are, everyone can end up in this situation and sometimes you don't get a second chance to do it over,” Pixley said. “It’s just important to get help and trauma bonding is a real thing. If you don’t (get help) your life could be taken, or forever changed.”
