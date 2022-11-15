NEW ALBANY – Southern Indiana Works, the local workforce development board, has held a major role in connecting local businesses to regional talent.
As a part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Next Level Jobs initiative to expand the workforce, Indiana established the Employer Training Grant as an opportunity for local businesses to invest into their own people. Southern Indiana Works is implementing the Employer Training Grant locally and connects employers and job seekers.
“The grant will allow Baptist Health to send six current employees through Ivy Tech’s Medical Assistant Technical Certificate program,” said Lisa Stidham, the human resources director at Baptist Health Medical Group.
“Once the employees graduate in 4.5 months, they will be equipped to fill critical need medical assistant positions in the Indiana market.”
The grant works by reimbursing local businesses who have committed to invest, train, hire, and retain new or incumbent workers within an in-demand occupation. Southern Indiana Works received money from the Department of Workforce Development to administer the grant regionally in Clark, Crawford, Floyd, Harrison, Scott, and Washington Counties. While the grant directly impacts local businesses and employees, it also provides an economic impact to the Southern Indiana community.
“The Next Level Jobs 6.0 Grant is a wonderful opportunity providing the capital to focus on moving our team’s skills to the next level. The team at Southern Indiana Works has been very helpful in the NLJ application process and we cannot thank them enough for their help,” said Ryan Banet, vice president of Administration at W.M. Kelley.
Estimated Economic Impact:
• $600,000 awarded to 22 local businesses
• An average of $27,00 per employer
• 206 Hoosiers receive training and a wage increase upon completion
• Over $500,000 of additional income annually for employees
“We are excited about investing in the community and advancing our mission of leading the talent development system and cultivating a skilled workforce,” said Tony Waterson, CEO/president of Southern Indiana Works.
Each local business participating can receive up to $5,000 per employee who is trained, hired, and retained for at least six months, with up to $50,000 available per employer. For the training to be eligible for reimbursement, training must be an occupational skill training that directly relates to an in-demand occupation that includes advanced manufacturing, agriculture, IT and business services, building and construction, health and life sciences, and transportation and logistics. The training must also be a minimum of 40 hours in length ending with credentials or a certificate upon completion, and the employer must ensure that current employees will result in a wage increase upon completion.
“Cimtech Inc. is thrilled to be awarded the Next Level Jobs Employer Training Grant, as this impact will continue to build on our internal cross training programs as well as help us to recruit the next generation of manufacturers within our region,” said Jesika Young, president and CEO at Cimtech, Inc.
About Southern Indiana Works
Southern Indiana Works (SIW) is non-profit 501©3 and the Local Workforce Development Board that embraces a mission to lead a robust talent development system and cultivate a skilled workforce that advances our community, economy, and quality of life. Serving Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties in Indiana, SIW envisions a workforce that empowers regional business to be competitive in the global economy. To make this vision a reality SIW prioritizes talent development, economic development, and next-gen talent while maintaining a customer centric system. www.soinworks.com
