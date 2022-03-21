JEFFERSONVILLE — A Louisville program making its way into Southern Indiana welcomes individuals of all backgrounds to take part and gain a foundation in coding.
Code Louisville is a KentuckianaWorks program that Southern Indiana Works (SIW) is implementing in Clark and Floyd counties. There are two cohorts taking place in Southern Indiana in New Albany and Jeffersonville.
To continue on with its mission of creating a skilled workforce, SIW has partnered with different community stakeholders to help community members gain coding skills.
The Code Louisville program offers courses that teach basic coding skills as well as specific coding languages for people trying to break into the software developing field, according to SIW Product Development Coordinator Jen McNelly.
McNelly said the course is broken up into two 12-week sessions. The first 12-weeks teaches front end web development, through basic and more advanced HTML. In the second 12-weeks, students learn a specific coding language, such as C#.
The classes are a good way for people who are interested in this new career path but might be intimidated, according to Code Louisville volunteer mentor Zach Woodward.
“I think it’s perfect for people who are in this exact boat like people who are maybe feeling hesitant about it,” Woodward said. “It’s a very accessible thing for a lot of people to get into.”
Those who are interested in taking the class are not expected to have a background in coding, but McNelly said they should have some base of computer skills.
Woodward noted that many of the challenges he sees the students face is the transition from whatever their current jobs are to this new field.
The classes are self-led with in-person classes meeting once a week with a volunteer mentor. The in-person sessions allow for professionals in the field to answer the students’ questions and help keep them on track, according to McNelly.
McNelly said that when the students are finished with the classes they will have a portfolio they can use to showcase their skills to employers.
Software and web development jobs are expected to grow by 26% over the next five years in the region with a median wage of $80,000, according to SIW Executive Director Tony Waterson.
Woodward, who is also a senior software developer at Global Payments, has seen firsthand the need for these jobs to be filled locally.
“I think that every company needs more software developers…It’s an industry that is ripe for people to get into,” Woodward said, “There’s not a company I can think of that can escape the reality of needing some sort of software development.”
Because of the presence of this digital access across all companies, Waterson said that SIW has prioritized digital literacy as a need for all employees before they are considered job ready.
Code Louisville falls in line with SIW’s goal of helping to get employees “digitally literate,” according to Waterson.
Mandi Elliott, a current Code Louisville student, is hoping to gain skills that will aid in her work in economic development.
“Part of our responsibility is to cultivate economic growth in the community, and one area that, because I live in a rural community, we really lack in is advanced tech,” Elliott said.
Elliott said she is hoping that taking this class will help her identify good investments in the future as an economic developer.
“I felt like since this program was available and it was free, that it might be a good place to start,” she said.
For 19-year-old Avenea Clements, taking this class will help prepare her as she heads off to college in the fall to major in computer science.
“I want to be able to learn the fundamentals of coding, like the basics, first and then when I go to college I want to be able to just have this in my background just for like some extra support that I can lean on,” she said.
Jeffersonville Township Public Library acts as the meeting place for the mentoring class, and the library’s foundation also invested in the local program.
“One of the key goals of our foundation is promoting life-long learning and the Code Louisville program does an outstanding job with this,” the library’s director, David Seckman, said. “Not only that but the Code Louisville program gives people the skills they need to pursue higher paying jobs which also puts money back into the local economy.”
