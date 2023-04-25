NEW ALBANY – Southern Indiana Works (SIW,) the Local Workforce Development Board, is launching its own version of Louisville’s SummerWorks program in Southern Indiana.
The participating communities are Charlestown, Clarksville and New Albany. An important part of SIW’s mission is to cultivate a skilled workforce. They are working toward that goal by prioritizing next-gen talent, among other initiatives.
“I’m excited to announce the launch of SummerWorks here in Southern Indiana,” said Tony Waterson, president and CEO of Southern Indiana Works. “Through funding from Metro United Way, we are able to pilot this program with three local municipalities this summer, but we are looking forward to expanding the program to more youth and worksites in the future.”
SummerWorks provides work experiences to young people so they can build their employability skills, contribute to their local community, and explore new career fields. Clarksville District 4 Town Council Member Mike Mustain is excited to hire five youth in the parks maintenance department.
“We are happy to host the young people for six weeks, and potentially hire these individuals for seasonal or full-time positions,” Mustain said.
Youth apply to the program, are interviewed, and placed at one of the three worksites based on their location and interests. The paid summer jobs also include weekly job readiness workshops. The program prioritizes youth applicants who face barriers and come from disadvantaged backgrounds. The emphasis on disadvantaged youth drew Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges to the program.
“I love that this program exposes youth to career opportunities in city government while they earn money and develop employment and technical skills,” Hodges said.
Louisville’s version of the program has been incredibly successful and had a great impact. Since 2011, they have helped nearly 8,000 youth find summer jobs. New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan is pleased to bring the program across the river to Southern Indiana.
“We have seen the success in Louisville and are happy that local youth will also have this opportunity for quality summer employment,” Gahan said. New Albany is placing 10 youth in six departments.
Youth interested in the program can register at www.soinworks.com.
