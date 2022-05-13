JEFFERSONVILLE — The popular bakery Crumbl Cookies is coming to Jeffersonville.
The business plans to open tentatively in July in the space located at 3548 E. 10th St., which was previously occupied by Parnelli's Chicago Eatery.
Owners Nicholas and Joshua Jewell are brothers and excited to bring the concept to the area.
"We loved the community and everything going on in the local area," Nicholas Jewell said. "We wanted to make sure we could do something, so we brought an outstanding company to that area like Crumbl."
The cookie company is known for its iconic pink boxes and large, freshly made cookies. Although chocolate chip is always available, new flavors drop each week.
"Every ingredient is freshly bought from us and we make it here in the store," Nicholas Jewell said.
The brothers are Air Force veterans who have other businesses in Louisville and wanted to open up shop in Southern Indiana.
"We are very excited to be in the community in Jeffersonville," Nicholas Jewell said. "And offering good jobs that will come out of this."
In the coming weeks the pair plans to hire 50 employees, both full-time and part-time. The store's hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and it will be closed on Sundays.
Job postings will be listed on Crumbl's website in the next couple of weeks.
As for the weekly rotating menu, new flavors will be announced on social media every Sunday. Nicholas Jewell's favorite flavor has been the Churro cookie. Unique flavors like Pina Colada and Chocolate Potato Chip are offered on the rotating menu.
Nicholas Jewell said a grand opening will be planned in the next few months.
"Crumbl is an amazing company and we are looking forward to bringing it to our local area to share our mission to bring friends and family together over the best box of cookies," he said.
