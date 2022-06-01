Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.