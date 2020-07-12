JEFFERSONVILLE — An acronym was seemingly the only similar part of the messages shared by those who attended a Back the Blue rally in downtown Jeffersonville on Sunday and those who stood outside the gates to protest.
About two dozen people chanted “Black Lives Matter” as speakers prepared to share their pro-law enforcement messages at Big Four Station. Organizers were approved Wednesday to host the rally at the park at the foot of the Big Four Bridge, as they touted the event as a way to show support for police officers.
In an attempt to drown out the shouts of “Black Lives Matter” from protestors, many of those attending the rally responded with chants of “Blue Lives Matter” from inside an area that had been fenced off for the event.
Similar scenes continued for about an hour, as some of the speakers stated the actions taken during protests around the nation in recent weeks provide evidence as to why law enforcement is needed.
“Many of you do not understand the danger we are facing,” said Henry Aguero, a U.S. Navy veteran and one of the speakers during the rally.
Aguero likened those who want to abolish police to communists, and alleged that the movement was being pushed by some for political reasons.
Protesters shared their own criticism. Their discontent was directed toward the event, systemic racism and police brutality.
Protesters held signs denouncing what they labeled as unjust laws and racial profiling, while others called for justice for Breonna Taylor.
Jeffersonville resident Miguel Hampton said he came to the event because he was interested in what a Back the Blue rally was all about. He added he was a little concerned though when he arrived at the park and noticed men walking around with rifles.
About 10 men were visibly carrying rifles and dressed in camouflage attire, serving as a form of security at the rally. Though police blocked off some of the streets and entrances near the park, there was little law enforcement presence until some of the protesters began marching through parts of downtown following the event.
Some of the protesters were also carrying guns at the rally.
There were some passionate conversations and debates between the sides, as at times, some of the protesters argued face-to-face with rally attendees.
At one point, a protester entered the rally area carrying a sign and he was escorted out by multiple people.
Hampton said he was disappointed that the rally didn’t include what he described as the other side of the story.
“It’s an anti-protest against the Black Lives Matter movement, that’s what much of it sounded like,” Hampton said.
Former Indiana State Police officer Tamara Suzanne addressed unlawful actions by some law enforcement members during her speech. She said there are bad police officers, but by far, they are the minority.
“It’s no different than in any other profession,” Suzanne said.
But the majority of people want law enforcement, and they don’t stand behind calls to defund police, she continued.
“The law-abiding citizens get a say,” Suzanne said. “Why are we not being louder?”
It’s important to continue protesting and to keep policing practices at the forefront of the public’s attention because Taylor —who was shot to death by Louisville police in March — has yet to receive justice, Hampton said.
“Secondly, we need policy change,” Hampton said. “Racism is systemic in our country.”
The issues don’t just affect bigger cities such as Louisville, which is why it’s important to bring attention to injustice in communities like Jeffersonville or New Albany, he continued.
Sunday’s event was organized by Jeffersonville resident Jennifer Mitchell, who has two brothers who serve as police officers.
“We are very thankful for the men and women of law enforcement,” Mitchell said at the conclusion of the rally. “We support you police officers. Keep your head up high.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.