SOUTHERN INDIANA — A 757 Boeing jetliner is pretty heavy, but it’s nothing Eric Hunter can’t take on.
Hunter has been participating in Special Olympics for the past 23 years and brought a new fundraiser back to Clark and Floyd counties this year.
The Plane Pull Challenge was held earlier this month in Indianapolis and the goal was simple, teams of 15 people have to try to see who can pull a Boeing 757 jetliner 12 feet the fastest during a game of tug-of-war.
Each team has to raise $1,200 to participate. Hunter raised more than $6,000 among a team from Clark County and a team from Floyd County.
Special Olympics Clark-Floyd will get to keep half of what was raised to invest back in to the athletes in Southern Indiana.
“I started praying about it and going out and communicating about it,” Hunter said. “That was the biggest thrill, communicating about it. “
Hunter is involved with the Special Olympics Athlete Leadership University at Butler University, where he’s working on a communications degree.
“I actually had to do a project and this was my project,” Hunter said. “When I went up to Butler University to talk to my teacher about it, he said if this what you want to do, do it.”
Hunter then met with his Special Olympics mentor Julie Fuchs and they got the ball rolling on the project.
“(The money) helps support the teams for them to get all of their different sports equipment and their traveling for Summer Games,” Fuchs said.
She and Hunter approached several groups within Clark and Floyd counties to participate.
Floyd County Jazzercise signed up as a time, along with the Clark County Vikings.
“To go all the way up there, it’s a big task,” Fuchs said. “What we found out is that 50% of this came back to Clark and Floyd counties and 50% stays in state. He ended up raising over $6,000.”
For Hunter, participating in the Plane Pull is about more than raising money, it’s a way for him to complete his degree.
He said being a part of Special Olympics has changed his life and he likes to support younger athletes who are just starting out.
The best part of teaching people about the Plane Pull was Hunter’s presentation he gave about the event.
“I had to do our presentation,” Hunter said. “And they said I touched every one of their lives...it was just about my story and how I had to come together to get this going, and we talked about the history of Special Olympics.
