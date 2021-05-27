Part of a series
SOUTHERN INDIANA — Maurice Ball helped orchestrate peaceful Southern Indiana protests and demonstrations because he “had skin in the game.”
Ball, a 47-year-old minister who leads several missions in New Albany, said George Floyd's death hit too close to home for him.
“I have a 15-year-old son. That could have been my son. I'm a Black male. That could have been me,” he said.
But more than a year after the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, and just a few days past the one-year anniversary of Floyd's murder in Minneapolis, Ball and other local advocates said there have been few meaningful changes to stymy systemic racism, both nationally and in Southern Indiana.
“I think you have to define change and I think you have to define meaningful,” said Miguel Hampton, a 45-year-old Black Jeffersonville resident and New Albany business owner.
“The officers who killed Breonna Taylor got off. Is that meaningful change?”
The case could be made that the situation has worsened based on actions taken in states and communities that are aimed at stifling protests, Ball said. He referenced states like Oklahoma and Iowa that passed laws absolving motorists from prosecution if they strike a protester in a public street.
Locally, Ball said there was a lot of momentum last summer. The Movement held a large protest in New Albany last June to call for racial justice. There were also demonstrations in Jeffersonville.
While those protests were largely without incident and even supported by many local elected officials, Ball said organizers often received veiled threats and observed aggressive rhetoric online directed at their cause.
“Our intentions were to be heard and to be a voice in the community and to do it respectfully and do it peacefully without any confrontation,” Ball said. “Racism is so American that when you protest it, people think you're protesting America. Now your commitment to the country and your patriotism is questioned because you want to stand up against racism.”
The deaths of Taylor and Floyd angered Black people especially, and the country honed in on the issue of racism in part because people were locked down due to COVID-19, Ball continued.
Locally, many people including elected officials showed interest in bringing about change, but as the country reopened, and minds focused on other issues, Ball said those conversations “slowed down or even stopped.”
“It has been worse for the minority community and I don't see any real change happening for a long time,” he said.
For Hampton, it's about defining terms which he said will lead to a clearer path for achieving goals.
What does it mean to be inclusive? What is equality? What does meaningful change look like? Hampton said it's critical for society as a whole to have a shared understanding of terminology often used when discussing issues of race. But there's one area that's crystal clear for Hampton — the discussions occurring across the country wouldn't be happening if not for protesters.
“We're just in the beginning of this,” he said. “We've seen some glimmer and some lights turn on, and now what comes next is going to be important.”
Hampton has continued his advocacy on several fronts, including through The Move Forward effort he's led.
From 3 to 7 p.m. On June 17 and June 18, the group will host A Common Conversation Series streaming live on its website, commonconvo.tv.
The live panel discussions will focus on the history of race, the impact of systemic racism and race relations in Southern Indiana.
The discussions will be tough at times, but those are the conversations that must occur to foster real change, Hampton said. People have to be able to remove their emotions, on both sides of the fence, and focus on the human aspects of structural racism, he continued.
It's not just about policing, as Black people and others are dealing with job and pay disparities among several other issues, Hampton said.
But if the conversation doesn't center around the totality of systemic racism and the inequalities it has created, the movement dies, he continued.
“The same work that we put into studying diabetes. The same work that we put into studying COVID-19. The same initiatives and resources that we put into studying cancer are the same funds and resources that we need to put into stabilizing and eradicating racism in our nation,” Hampton said.
Hampton is a Democrat and Ball said he's an independent who votes based on the candidate. But they said politics shouldn't invade the issue of racial equality.
Ball said former President Donald Trump's suggestion that there were “very fine people” on both sides following the deadly 2017 protest in Charlottesville emboldened racists to believe their views were normal.
By the same token when it comes to political parties, Ball said there's been no substantial actions coming from President Joe Biden's White House or Congress to address racism and the violence it can cause.
Hampton said combatting racism should be a bipartisan issue.
“It's not a Democratic Party problem. It's not a Republican Party problem. It's a policy problem that we all face,” he said.
