SOUTHERN INDIANA — As protests swept the nation last year, 16-year-old Kyndia Motley was inspired to see people of all races join movements for racial justice.
But she feels there is still a long way to go toward meaningful change.
Although former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, Motley doesn’t believe real progress has been made in terms of police accountability and racial justice.
“It feels like we’re slowly going nowhere,” she said.
The News and Tribune spoke with local teenagers about their experiences of growing up Black in the Southern Indiana and Louisville area, including their perspectives on the topics of policing and racial injustice.
Motley, a junior at Jeffersonville High School, serves as secretary of the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP Youth Council. She said she doesn’t see the Chauvin verdict as a “victory so to speak, because what really changed?”
She wants to see a substantial change in terms of legislation addressing police accountability and reform.
“Police are not being held accountable, and it’s driving me crazy,” she said. “That is too much power in that position, too much weapons on you versus someone with no weapons, and too much power to be that evil.”
For Motley, the March 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor by police in Louisville has been on her mind frequently in the past year.
Motley is frustrated that a police officer was held “accountable for the shots that missed” by a grand jury — referring to charges of wanton endangerment against former Louisville detective Brett Hankinson for shots that went into nearby apartments — but none of the officers involved in the shooting have been charged with Taylor’s death.
“Every time it’s someone else [who is killed by police], I’m like, ‘that could have been me,’” she said. “That’s what hurts — as far as I’m concerned, that is me. You see yourself so hard, and Breonna Taylor, she had a future, she had plans.”
Sellersburg resident Mike Lowery, 17, feels the Chauvin verdict was a step in the right direction, and he found it “kind of moving” to see an international focus on issues of racial inequality.
“It seems like [Floyd] really got the justice he deserved,” Lowery said. “I think the world, we’re taking the right steps. We’re going to have setbacks, minor infractions — that’s just part of it. On the whole, in the long run, it’s good, positive movement.”
Lowery, a junior at Silver Creek High School, believes that the verdict is a sign of change in terms of police accountability.
“I feel like after seeing George Floyd get justice, I feel like other officers will be a lot more hesitant to act on impulse and [will] really think about the situation — just think about what you’re doing and don’t act because you’re afraid,” he said.
Louisville resident Elyse Owens, 16, was “overjoyed” to hear of Chauvin’s verdict in the killing of Floyd, but she says the fight for police accountability is far from over.
“A lot of racism is being caught on camera, and so many more [incidents] are not being caught on camera, and so many families haven’t received justice,” she said.
Owens, a sophomore at Atherton High School, said she believes protests and rallies are needed to push for racial justice in communities such as Louisville. She wants these movements to be focused on growing as a community, and she feels some protests drifted away from the main focus of “making justice be served from everyone.”
“It’s really sad to see that although we made a lot of progress, a lot of destruction was together at the same point during rallies and protests,” she said. “Many of these rallies and protests started off to be peaceful but ended in tragedy.”
Owens was “disappointed and shocked” by the killing of Breonna Taylor last year, she said. She feels it “easily” could have happened to someone she knows.
“For this to go on, it shows the regard LMPD and everyone shows to Black people’s lives,” she said. “It could have been my sister, my mom — anyone I know.”
Last summer, all three teenagers called for racial justice as participants in a youth rally presented by the Jeffersonville/Clark County NAACP Youth Council. The event took place at the Big Four Station in Jeffersonville.
Lowery said he first encountered racism in his own life when he was called the n-word on the school bus in sixth grade.
“At the time, I had no idea what racism really was. I was still pretty young, and no parent wants to have that conversation with their kid about racism, that there are going to be people in this world who won’t like you just because of how you look or how you appear,” he said.
Lowery said he can feel the “heaviness in the room” when his parents talk to him about racism.
These conversations with his parents became particularly prevalent when he got his driver’s license, and they often remind him how to conduct himself if pulled over by a police officer.
“They tell me to stay calm — really, the biggest thing is to stay calm and be really respectful as possible and do everything they ask you to do,” Lowery said. “No back talk — just comply with whatever the officer says.”
Lowery has been pulled over while driving, but his experiences with local police officers haven’t been bad, he said.
Issues of racial injustice and the killing of Black people by police “shouldn’t be kept in the dark at all or swept under the rug,” he said.
“It’s obviously something I still have to worry about in the future, it’s something I have to worry about for my kids and my little brother — he’s 3 — so it’s something I think about fairly often,” Lowery said. “Just because it’s not an issue for me doesn’t mean it’s not an issue for anyone else.”
Motley’s parents and grandparents have inspired her to become an activist, she said. Her grandmother, who was born in the 1930s, has told her about her experiences of racism in a time that “really wasn’t that long ago.”
Her grandmother grew up in Kentucky, where her parents worked as sharecroppers.
“She said white people used to ride the bus, and the [Black children] would have to walk to school, and people would throw things at them on the way to school,” Motley recalled her grandmother saying. “They had to take certain routes because she lived in Elkton, Kentucky, and the KKK was right there.
“We have made progress from her days to where you can be a little bit more comfortable, but only so comfortable,” the granddaughter said. “You have to have a guard, and it’s very discomforting.”
Motley said, however, that she feels comfortable with the police in Jeffersonville. She knows Jeffersonville Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh, and she has met several officers with Jeffersonville Police Department.
“I believe they truly have everyone’s best interest at heart,” she said. “They come to my school — they’re very influential within the community, they want to get to know everybody. I just like that.
“Then again, Jeff is a smaller city. I’m proud and I’m happy and I’m blessed to be in a city where I feel safe and even my friends feel safe, but I can’t speak for those bigger cities like Louisville, Chicago, Detroit,” Motley said.
Owens said it is difficult when she is one of the few Black students in a classroom.
“Especially in AP classes, when you are one of the few Black people, one of the few minorities in an AP class, it’s like you are constantly having to prove to yourself, [that] you’re meant to be there, and you have to work 10 times harder to get the same treatment,” she said.
Owens said she notices the fear her parents have for her safety and that of her siblings.
“I can hear the fear in my mother’s voice when my brothers are out late, how much precaution is preached into my brothers from a young age is just wild,” Owens said. “There’s a whole, ‘when you get pulled over’ lesson preached and stamped into the brain.”
For Owens, writing poetry has been an outlet for exploring issues facing the Black community, and at last year’s youth rally in Jeffersonville, she performed an original poem on racism called, “The Bite Back Generation.”
“Don’t let society label you or put you in a box and don’t let them mold you into a person that you’re not and don’t let them chip your mindset and crush your spirits, because things are gathering into where they belong,” she wrote in the poem.
Lowery said he hopes to “see that everyone gets judged by their character and not how they look.”
“I hope to see less Black people get killed in the streets,” Lowery said. “I hope to see less Black people not being taken seriously just because of the color of their skin — really, I’d just hope to see that everyone gets treated as an equal, as a person, as a human.”
Motley said issues of systemic racism are “mentally destroying,” and she wants to see the reformation of systems ranging from policing to education and incarceration so they are more equitable for people of all races.
“Stop making us feel like we have to fit into things you already have in place,” she said. “You need to reform some things and put things in place for us, too.”
Motley feels she will truly start seeing progress when she sees the country “making a world for everyone.”
“We really just want one thing, and that’s equality — the same way you treat white people is the same way you treat Black people,” Motley said. “That’s it. That’s literally it.”
