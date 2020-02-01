CLARKSVILLE – Sitting on the floor, the third-graders couldn’t contain their excitement, wiggling and squeaking as the moment came when the door opened.
Audible gasps were let out as other awed out loud as two dogs pranced into Natalie Weber’s Clarksville Elementary class this week.
The special visitors were a reward for the class having worked so hard on an opinion writing project, where they focused on adopting or shopping for a dog.
Weber said she was surprised by the students’ extra effort on the project and wanted to do something fun. So, she called Elizabeth Starck, with the Southern Indiana Animal Rescue, who brought in two dogs that she had adopted from that rescue.
With tags wagging, licks were exchanged as a thank you for the head pets and stomach rubs from the students, who were bouncing with energy.
“It’s really fun, because no dog has ever visited here,” Kyanna Uselton said.
The dogs, a lab/border collie mix and a toy poodle, made themselves at home, making sure each child was greeted.
“I really like him, because he’s like my dog. He sheds a lot,” 8-year-old Sophia Looney said, removing her hand from the larger dog for just a few seconds to wipe off a handful of hair and return for more petting. “I’ve got hair all over me.”
“It’s a big privilege to be able to have this much fun with these dogs,” 9-year-old Xander Haymaker said. “I really like them. They’re really energetic and like being around us.”
As the students enjoyed their time, staff members also stopped by, to check out the furry visitors.
“I’m pretty sure rumor got around school and now everyone wants to come,” Haymaker said matter-of-factly.
Weber said she was happy to be able to reward the students.
“These kids have hearts of gold and so for me to do something that makes them this excited,” she said, pausing as she watched the kids grin and trade between dogs, “This make my day, seeing their faces light up like this.”
