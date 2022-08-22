FLOYD COUNTY — Spectrum on Monday announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to nearly 450 homes and small businesses in rural and previously unserved parts of Floyd County.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in rural Floyd County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. Spectrum Internet offers starting speeds of 300 Mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 500 Mbps. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps. Local residents and business owners should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Tom Yates, vice president, Construction FO Rural Build. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in previously unserved parts of Floyd County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Indiana state Sen. Kevin Boehnlein said Charter’s efforts to expand its network to rural and previously unserved parts of Floyd County will be welcome news to those who have been eagerly waiting for broadband service.
“More rural residents across Floyd County will now have high-speed broadband access through Spectrum’s RDOF expansion. This is welcomed news for families that have struggled to work and learn from home, especially over the past two years,” he said.
