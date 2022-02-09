CLARK COUNTY — Spectrum has announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to nearly 500 homes and small businesses in Clark County. An additional 225, for a total of nearly 725, county homes and small businesses will have access to Spectrum services in the next few months.
Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Clark County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities, which includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) RDOF auction. The company’s RDOF expansion will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years.
Spectrum Internet Gig, with download speeds of 1 Gbps, is now available throughout the buildout area. Spectrum Internet offers starting speeds of 200 Mbps, with Spectrum Internet Ultra providing download speeds of 400 Mbps. For small and medium-sized businesses, Spectrum Business Internet offers download speeds of 200 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps. Consumers can learn more about Spectrum services at www.spectrum.com. Local residents and business owners should visit spectrumruralexpansion.com to learn more about when their home or business may be able to receive Spectrum services.
“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Tom Yates, vice president, Construction FO Rural Build. “Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Clark County. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”
Indiana’s Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch commends Charter’s investment to help close the digital divide in the state.
“I’ve been in public service for nearly three decades and broadband infrastructure investments are some of the most exciting opportunities for Hoosiers,” said Lt. Governor Crouch. “I applaud Charter’s rural initiative to bring high-speed internet access to residents of Clark County that do not have a connection now. This investment brings us another step closer to closing the digital divide in Indiana.”
Indiana State Senator Chris Garten (IN-45) said the announcement will be a boon for economic development in rural parts of Clark County.
“Today’s announcement is exciting news for residents and also for small businesses and farmers in Southern Indiana. Since getting elected, I have worked tirelessly to bridge the gap between government and rural broadband providers to get services to our rural unserved and underserved areas. We live in an age where internet service is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity,” Garten said.
In addition to her work as a legislator, Indiana State Representative Wendy McNamara (IN-76) is an educator and believes the Spectrum network will be a big advance in supporting students and teachers in the county.
“As an educator, I know the importance for students and teachers to have fast, dependable internet service to assist with homework, create virtual study groups, access educational resources and engage in distance learning when necessary. I am excited to see how Spectrum's program will help advance classroom learning in rural areas of Southern Indiana,” McNamara said.
