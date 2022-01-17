CLARK COUNTY — The beach at Deam Lake State Park will be busy again soon, well before the summer heat hits Southern Indiana.
That’s because the Special Olympics Polar Plunge is planned at the park for Feb. 19th.
Special Olympics athlete and plunger Vincent Hopkins said he’s not sure how he plans to enter the water this year. He’s been involved for four years.
“I think (the plunge) helps our communities and helps to see differences in other people and their perspectives,” Hopkins said. “I also think some people will not join in the water but can encourage other people to participate and watch them.”
The Special Olympics is a sports organization for people with developmental disabilities. In Indiana, it provides training for 20 sports. Its largest annual event is the Indiana Summer Games each June.
Ray Owen has been a coordinator with the Washington County Special Olympics for the past few years. His son Chad is a Special Olympics Athlete.
“Our group is getting bigger and bigger each year,” he said. “I think we’ve picked up some more groups, at least one more group, each year.”
This year’s theme is “Red, White and Blue.” In the past, Owen said his group has dressed in costumes from the movie “The Titanic” and the television show “Gilligan’s Island.”
The plunge is a trademark, signature fundraiser for the Special Olympics. It’s been going on in Indiana for the past 23 years said Kelly Ries, director of Donor Engagement with Special Olympics Indiana.
There are 17 plunges across Indiana and since it’s one of the biggest fundraisers for the group, the goal is to raise $715,000 statewide. Washington County’s goal is to raise about $50,000.
“It really is a great way to give back to your local community,” Ries said. “You’re freezing for a reason.”
The funds raised at these events statewide will support Hoosiers who are Special Olympics athletes. The state offers 25-sports and athlete leadership training. There’s also an active program within local middle and high schools.
“We’ve encouraged the last several years for high school participation,” she said. “We’ve had plungers as old as 83.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.