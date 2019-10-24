HENRYVILLE — Over 20 million Americans struggle with addiction.
Even those who don't personally have a substance use disorder are likely to feel the impact of this decade's drug epidemic, as nearly half of all adults report having a family member or close friend who has been addicted to drugs.
While this issue has touched every corner of the United States, its effects have been especially harmful in Midwestern communities, like the ones in Southern Indiana. Though overdose-related deaths and opioid-related hospital visits are down relative to recent years, 50 people still lost their lives to drugs in Clark County in 2018.
To help combat the problem, addiction treatment provider Summit BHC has opened its first residential treatment center in Indiana with Wooded Glen Recovery Center. On Wednesday, community leaders gathered at the former corporate retreat complex for a ribbon cutting to officially mark the beginning of a new chapter on the property.
"It's not institutional at all," CEO Steve Mitchell said of the sprawling center. "Our rooms look and feel like hotel rooms. As you can see, the amenities are very much different than what a typical treatment center would look like. It does give us the opportunity to make our clients feel at home, safe and comfortable. It gives them the opportunity to open up even sooner."
Tucked into the scenic woods of Henryville, Wooded Glen sits on 600 acres of land. Amenities include three miles of trails and two lakes that are stocked for fishing.
Mitchell, who is from Henryville, said you would have to travel 200 to 300 miles to find another treatment center that could match Wooded Glen's tranquil offerings.
"It truly fits our motto of, 'Reflect and recover,'" he said. "It's quiet. It's peaceful. It's just an environment that allows you to reflect internally and start making changes from there."
The center opened just five weeks ago, and currently has a maximum occupancy of 30 clients, though that number is expected to grow. The duration of treatment, which involves detoxification and several evidence-based treatments, is usually 30 days.
Daniel Krasner, Summit's vice president of business development, said the location was perfect for the provider's 18th facility nationwide.
"We know that there is obviously a huge epidemic in the country and in the state in general," he said. "We wanted to be able to create accessibility to addiction and mental health treatment in Indiana. Our goal is to be in-network with the local insurance companies so that the people who are working around here are able to be treated. Your average person who lives here can get treatment in their back yard now."
Clark County Commissioners' president Jack Coffman echoed this sentiment, saying he was happy to see such a quality center come to his county.
"This will probably benefit people all over the Midwest," he said. "In Clark County, we have a special need for this kind of thing. We're so close to a metropolitan area, with Louisville just across the river. It's just a blessing that this place is here to begin with."
For Clark County Council member Kevin Vissing, bringing the fight against addiction to a local stage is particularly meaningful, as one of his closest family members has been battling in recovery. To do so, however, he's had to go out of state, first to North Carolina, then to California. With the opening of Wooded Glen, Vissing said fewer people will have to leave the region to find top-notch treatment.
"I have a personal stake in a facility like this," Vissing said. "We're very lucky to have a place here close by that's out in a great setting here. It's a beautiful place for a treatment facility. I'm just happy for that."
Given the size and magnitude of Wooded Glen, Mitchell said the center will more than likely be able to extend its services regionally and bring in clients from major cities like Chicago, Cincinnati and St. Louis. In the five weeks it's been open, he noted that many clients have come from as far away as Florida, New York and Iowa.
The local aspect, however, is close to Mitchell's heart.
"For us, to impact the community that is in desperate need of services is paramount to what we're doing," he said. "Being from Henryville, I knew what the dynamics were, and I knew what the needs were. For me to be able to give back to that community that I know is in need warms the heart, really."
