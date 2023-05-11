“Spreading It Around” is a delightfully funny, fast-paced comedy showing on weekends through May 21 at the Charlestown Arts and Enrichment Center, located at 999 Water St. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and both Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.
The Rose Island Playhouse performers gave a seasoned well-paced performance, that provides some laughs, a few moments of reality, and a peek into the future of aging parents tiring to be relevant and a part of something bigger than the retirement community they now live in, which is of course in Florida. Ric Martin, skillfully played by Martin Wheeler, was smooth and sophisticated in his portrayal of Ric. Angie Drayton, played by Terrilynn Fleming, was just as skillfully played. Her portrayal of Angie was one of a smart, sophisticated woman who did not intend to enter her twilight years on anyone’s terms but hers.
The play is light, funny, and seriously deals with an issue faced by many with humor and grace. At the end of the show we know the characters well and are happy to see they survived the interference wrought by Angie’s son and daughter-in-law played by Jaime Fleming and Brooke Paige. The two were no serious threat as Angie’s conniving relatives to the team of Ric and Angie.
The set was one you could envision in a vacation home in Florida and the script was one you can imagine happening in any community in Florida, or any other state. Fast-paced, it pointed out the need for relevancy felt by the aging Ric and Angie in a fun way, but it was definitely delivered.
The show is definitely a fun night out. You find yourself cheering when Angie boots her son and his wife out of her home and then a little sad when Ric in the closing scene is preparing to marry someone else. At least this person was opting for a Ric and Angie hook up!
Tickets are $10 and are available at the door.
