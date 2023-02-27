One Southern Indiana (1si) has promoted Melissa Sprigler to Director of Investor Relations, where she will have responsibility for maintaining current and growing new funding sources for economic development as well as Special Initiatives such as The ONE Fund loan program and Workforce Development.
She will also ensure that the program and event sponsorship budget is achieved; manage the OSI Foundation; identify, write, and submit grant applications; coordinate special initiative fundraising; manage CEO roundtables with the Member Relationship Manager; oversee existing Partnership Programs and seek new program opportunities; and manage the Insurance Under One program. Most recently, Sprigler has served 1si as Business Resources Coordinator.
“Melissa brings two essential elements to her work with 1si: energy and efficiency” said Wendy Dant Chesser, President and CEO of 1si. “She is organized enough to manage all the details and enthusiastic enough to engage effectively with members and others. We’re delighted to see her transition into this new role, where she will have a positive impact not only on our organization but our region as well.”
“I’m truly excited to step into this position,” said Sprigler. “As a southern Indiana native with deep family ties here, I love the work One Southern Indiana does every day to make our community a vibrant and rewarding place to live and conduct business. I look forward to the challenges and opportunities this new position will present.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.