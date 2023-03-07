MOUNT SAINT FRANCIS – Spring events are on the horizon at Province of Our Lady of Consolation with art exhibits, concerts and more.
The province was formed in 1926 to serve the Midwest, and it started as a high school for young men who wanted to enter into a religious life.
In 1975 the seminary closed and decision was made to turn it into a retreat center. One day Brother Bob Roddy, Province of Our Lady of Consolation’s associate director of Donor Outreach, was talking to the local superior of the community, also called the Guardian, who was an artist.
This Guardian is a bronze sculptor and had a foundry at the Floyd County province. Roddy suggested to the Guardian to use some of the unused space at the province for artist.
“He (the Guardian) ran with this and then our province went behind to get grant money to start an artist colony here called the Mary Anderson Center in 1988,” Roddy said. “Unfortunately, it never quite got the momentum we were hoping for.”
From there, the art program was put on hold until 2018 when the initiative was revived. The province is now able to host art classes and events for the public to join.
This month will be the start of spring events for the province. On Friday, an art exhibit featuring the work of Gary Edward Jennings and Friar Vince Petersen called Mystical Moments in Nature opens.
This art exhibit ties into their Earth Care Initiatives, which started in November 2018. It began as a celebration of the Franciscan tradition of honoring nature.
“We try a lot of times interweave those,” said Brian Dearinger, Province of Our Lady of Consolation’s director of Marketing and Communications. “We’ll have a music at the mount where we’re having a concert artist, but we’re going to have it down by the lake.”
The exhibit will run through April 14 with an opening reception happening at 6 p.m. Friday. For more information on the exhibit, visit https://www.franciscansusa.org/event/mystical-moments-in-nature/.
To end the March events, the province will host a painting event called Painting with the Padre which will feature the work of diverse American painters. The featured artist of the month is Frida Kahlo.
Once the “Mystical Moments in Nature” exhibit is done, a new exhibit under the name A Terrible Grace will take its place. This exhibit will feature art from Linda Erzinger and Jerry Davis, who both use repurposed materials to make their art.
“Both of them are cancer survivors,” Roddy said. “Linda principally takes plastic she said ‘I picked it because it’s the most unlovable, most notorious thing to recycle (I’m) trying to figure out a way to make it into something else.”
Davis repurposes old wood to make his art. For the exhibit, the two artists will team up to create a piece together. For more information on this exhibit, visit https://www.franciscansusa.org/event/a-terrible-grace/.
A space at the Calving Barn Studios at the province is available for an artist to rent. For those interested in renting out the studio visit https://www.franciscansusa.org/msf-artist-studio-rental/.
