JEFFERSONVILLE — As Spring Hill Elementary School presented its annual Black History Month program, it held extra significance this week.
The Jeffersonville school will close at the end of the semester as it prepares for its move to Franklin Square Elementary School, the new downtown school on Court Avenue.
On Thursday, Spring Hill Elementary kids from the third, fourth and fifth grades performed a music program called “Jazz: A Swingin’ Celebration” for parents and community members. Kids dressed up in vintage costumes, performed lively music numbers and told the audience about the history of jazz/significant black musicians in jazz history.
Thursday’s Black History Month program also featured displays of student projects, including artwork and essays by students in third, fourth and fifth grades about significant African American figures who made a difference in history. The students researched famous individuals ranging from Underground Railroad leader Harriet Tubman to tennis player Serena Williams.
Fourth-graders also presented a “wax museum” where they pretended to be statues of famous African American figures from throughout history — when people touched their hands, they provided information about the figures they portrayed.
The music program was directed by music/art teacher, Kirsten Larson, who has taught at Spring Hill for 16 years. It was bittersweet to see the final Black History Month program at the school, she said, but she looks forward to seeing the possibilities for the students at the larger school.
“It is sad,” she said. “It does hurt my heart, but it is also exciting because of what may come next — what does the future hold?”
Spring Hill Principal Virenda Cunningham-Lester, who will serve as Franklin Square’s principal, was proud to see the work the students put into the history projects and musical performance, including the information they have learned about African American history.
“It’s an opportunity for them to show their skills — their writing skills, their research skills,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for parents to come in and view their work — not just parents, but anybody in the community.”
Larson said she wanted to “impress upon” the students where jazz music came from, and she stressed the importance of having events and projects for students to learn the contributions of African American people throughout history.
“It’s very important, because they need to know that anybody, no matter who they are, can achieve anything that their desire might be, whether it’s in the arts or engineering or science,” she said.
Karen Wesley, director of elementary education at Greater Clark County Schools, said she is proud of the students and the history they “wove” into the program with the music.
“This is just one of those school events that has a deeper meaning,” she said.
Larson said she doesn’t think it has quite hit the students yet that Thursday’s event was the final Black History event at Spring Hill.
“I don’t think that they realize that it’s the last one,” she said. “I think that’s going to come when it’s fifth grade graduation time and it’s time to close the building.”
Cunningham-Lester said although she is sad to see the final Black History program at Spring Hill, she looks forward to working with the students at the new school.
“I’m sorry to see this school close, but the students at Maple and Spring Hill are going to move to the new school — it’s new, it’s colorful, and I think we’ll enjoy it,” she said.
