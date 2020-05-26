JEFFERSONVILLE — As a brand-new school in downtown Jeffersonville prepares to open, community members are reflecting upon their memories of two longtime elementary schools.
Farewells to Spring Hill Elementary and Maple Elementary are being made from a distance, though, as the coronavirus pandemic forced early exits from the buildings while teachers taught students remotely. The schools are merging into Franklin Square Elementary, the downtown elementary school that is set to open in the fall.
Virenda Cunningham-Lester has served as Spring Hill’s principal for more than 18 years, and she will be the principal at Franklin Square. It’s been strange working in an vacant school over the past few months, she said.
Due to the pandemic, the schools could not have open houses for students, teachers and families to say goodbye, nor could they could they present open houses to introduce the school community to Franklin Square, according to Cunningham-Lester. The schools could not have their end-of-the-year programs and graduations, either.
Spring Hill and Maple staffs have been working together to prepare for the move to Franklin Square, and while Cunningham-Lester will miss the old school and its surrounding community, she can’t wait to open up the new school.
“I’m sure for both communities and staffs, it’s bittersweet,” she said. “We’re saying goodbye to an old community and a place we’ve called home for years, and we’re going to a new home.”
LIKE FAMILY
Mindy Riley, a fifth-grade teacher, has taught at Spring Hill for 21 years, and it’s been difficult to pack up and leave after such longevity, even though she is excited about moving to the new school.
“I think the thing that really sets [Spring Hill] apart is that we have a family mentality both with parents and staff,” she said. “We’ve been able to lean on each other and support both parents and staff when things get tough.”
Although they couldn’t celebrate in-person, she recently had a virtual graduation ceremony for her fifth-graders over Google Meet, and she provided them with a graduation video to remember their time at the school.
For at least 15 years, fifth-graders would leave their handprints on a wall in the school before departing for sixth grade. They couldn’t do that this year, so Riley used hand tracings the students had completed earlier in the year to paint on the handprints for them, and she sent the students a graduation video showing the wall.
Sharon Leavell-Marshall has taught at Spring Hill Elementary for 33 years, and she has kept in touch with many of her students over the years, some of whom have sent her invitations to their high school and college graduations. She’s known as the “grandteacher” or “great-grandteacher.”
She will be teaching second grade at Franklin Square, and she looks forward to working in a new facility. She hopes the new school will maintain Spring Hill’s family atmosphere.
“It’s been a place of comfort,” she said. “You walk in, and you have kids and families who are in need, but you forget all about that — you come in and forget about any problems you have, and we’re here to support children and make sure they have a good day.”
Laura Celis’ son, Giovanni, is going into fourth grade after attending Maple. He was sad not to attend the usual end-of-year activities at the school, and he missed interacting with his classmates. It is bittersweet to leave, but they are both excited for a new experience at the downtown school.
Giovanni was involved in advanced programs, wrestling, cross country and STEM projects at the school, and he loved annual traditions such as the school’s Christmas program and field day. For Celis and her son, the family-focused environment is a highlight of their experience at Maple, and it will be a transition moving to a larger school, she said.
“They are always making sure everyone gets what they need, and they’ve always gone above and beyond expectations, so hopefully the new school does the same thing,” she said.
Damica Marshall, who is graduating from Jeffersonville High School with plans to attend Butler University, is a former Maple Elementary student with many fond memories of the school. In elementary, kids in different grade levels talked to each other, and she remembers it as a relaxed environment where students and teachers supported each other.
“With Maple, you could definitely tell it was a small neighborhood type of school where everyone knows each other and are always looking out for each other,” she said.
Over the years, Marshall has stayed close with her Maple kindergarten teacher, Kelli Porter. Her former teacher is even one of the four guests invited to her “virtual” high school graduation ceremony, which is being filmed over a course of several days and includes students walking across the stage at designated times to receive their diploma.
“She was there in the beginning, and I wanted her to be able to see me through to the end,” she said. “She always kept in touch with me through Jeff High in general, and when I visited Maple she was always one of the people I saw there. “Even after I left her class, she would check on me, and she was one of the people who helped me cross the street when it was time to leave to make sure I got home okay.”
For Marshall’s mother, Dawn Karalfa, the encouraging environment of Maple is one of the qualities that stands out, and the teachers helped her daughter succeed academically, she said.
“They probably knew what kind of student she was going to be before she even knew and before I knew — most parents want their kids to do good and want them to be that all-A type of student,” Karalfa said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better foundation than she got at Maple.”
Kirsten Larson has taught art, physical education and music at Spring Hill for 16 years, and it’s been difficult having to close the school earlier than expected, she said.
“It didn’t get to end like it needed to, especially since the school is closing,” she said. “It’s very hard. You see the children coming to pick up their things, especially the ones who are graduating, and you can’t even give them a hug...but you can tell them you miss them. It tears at the heart.”
Despite the sadness of leaving a building with so many memories, Larsen is also looking forward to the future and teaching at the new school. She is excited to teach students from both Spring Hill and Maple.
“Spring Hill is just a building, and the people who were in it are just moving to a different building,” she said. “The family’s just getting larger.”
