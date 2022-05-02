CORYDON — The Harrison County Lifelong Learning Center will host the Spring Job Fair at the Harrison County Fairgrounds Wendell Agricultural building from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on May 11.
Over 30 employers will be present representing nearly 500 jobs ranging from health care, hospitality, retail, education, manufacturing, transportation and logistics. The event is open to the public and networking is encouraged. Rancho Alegre and Po’ Boys BBQ food trucks will be on site for lunch.
“The Harrison County Lifelong Learning Job Fairs have been very beneficial in helping meet with individuals face to face, answering questions about opportunities within our organization in a relaxed environment. We are pleased to serve as a Silver Sponsor at this year’s event” said Jason Wise, quality manager for Jasper Engines and Transmissions in Leavenworth.
In an effort to connect area employers with talented candidates, Harrison County Lifelong Learning is committed to organizing bi-annual Job Fairs. The learning center’s redesigned website (www.HarrisonLifelongLearning.com) not only highlights education programming but also includes a local Jobs Board where employers can post current job openings and residents can find new opportunities. Additionally, Lifelong Learning offers employers-sponsored job fairs at the learning center.
For more information or to reserve a booth space, please contact Shari Lasher at Harrison County Lifelong Learning at 812 738-7736.
