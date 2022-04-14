JEFFERSONVILLE — The inaugural Spring Street festival is planned for downtown Jeffersonville Saturday and the organizers are busy getting ready for the event.
Daniel Mahony and Chris Palmer both own The Alcove at 246 Spring Street. They spent a sunny Thursday afternoon unloading items ahead of the big day.
“This started as a pipe dream almost two years ago. We got city approval to do this thing,” Mahony said, adding COVID hit right after. “We did get re-approved immediately this year when we applied for it.”
The festival runs from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Spring Street and will feature about 40 vendors selling everything from jewelry to paintings and wood carvings. Five live bands will play on a stage in the middle of street, with some of the groups hailing from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Nashville, Tennessee.
All of the food vendors will be the local restaurants in the area and all sidewalks will be open, with the idea that people attending can check out local shops.
The pair said the goal is to celebrate Spring Street and all it has to offer.
“A lot of times as long as we’ve been down here most of the major festivals and things happen by the river stage, by the (Big 4) park and we’ve always wondered why there hasn’t been a thing on Spring Street,” Mahony said. “That’s where we are and that’s where businesses we’ve made friends with are, on this corridor.
Palmer said the festival is a dream come true and feedback has been positive from the City of Jeffersonville and nearby businesses.
There’s been a learning curve too and the pair have tackled all aspects of putting on an event, from booking musical acts to getting the correct permits from the city.
“(We have to think) how do we make something that appeals to families and people of all ages,” Palmer said. “How do we make sure it’s safe?”
The weather forecast is looking positive for Saturday as well, with sun and highs in the upper 60s predicted.
“This is awesome and we’re both having a dream come true,” Palmer said. “To be able to organize this and pull it off.”
Spring Street will be closed in downtown Jeffersonville from Chestnut to Market streets.
The festival features the bands The Aesthetic; Routine Caffeine; New Albany-based Darlington Pairs, Sugadaisy and De La Buena.
There will be an afterparty at The Alcove featuring DJ Dad.
