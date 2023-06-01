NEW ALBANY — The Sherman Minton Renewal team will be replacing a light pole on the ramp from I-64 westbound to I-265 eastbound during the morning of Friday, June 2, weather permitting.
With the current WB I-64 closure in place, closing the on-ramp from Spring Street to I-64 westbound will remove all remaining traffic allowing crews to replace the light. The Spring Street on-ramp to I-64 westbound will be closed on or after 8 a.m. until noon.
Drivers wishing to access I-64 westbound are advised to use I-64 eastbound to I-265 eastbound, then I-65 northbound to I-265 westbound.
The times noted above are permissible times for the closure. This closure may or may not be in effect for the entire period noted. Motorists should slow down, drive distraction-free and be aware of the changing traffic patterns.
Delays are expected and motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes where possible.
The Sherman Minton Renewal is a major rehabilitation and painting project that will add up to 30 years of life to the 60-year-old Bridge. The double-decked bridge carries six lanes of traffic (I-64 and US 150) over the Ohio River connecting Louisville and New Albany.
Construction on the Sherman Minton Bridge is a multi-phase process, taking place over three construction seasons. To minimize impacts on cross-river commuters in Louisville and Southern Indiana during rehabilitation of the Sherman Minton Bridge, the Project Team is using a low-impact maintenance of traffic approach that ensures at least one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open for nearly 95% of the time.
