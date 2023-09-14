Spring Valley Beekeepers held their second annual Black Jar Honey Tasting competition on Monday at Tunnel Hill Christian Church. In a traditional Welsh honey judging contest, the taste of the honey is not judged, only the moisture content, fill level, clarity, foam, particles and other things are judged with a goal of perfection and consistency. However, in a black jar contest, all that matters is how good the honey tastes to the judges.
There were 30 black jar entries that were taste tested and judged by six individuals. These judges included: Cory Cochran-Executive Director River Hill Economic Development District, Michael Chanley-Pastor Tunnel Hill Christian Church, Michelle Portwood-Floyd County HR Director, Dana Huber- Vice President Marketing and Public Relations Huber Winery, Matt Dennison-Floyd County Parks Director and Wendy Dant Chesser-President & CEO of One Southern Indiana.
All the entries were taste tested by six of the judges and six black jars were then selected from the 30 entries. During the taste testing, there were non-flavored soda crackers and water available to refresh the palates of the judges.
The final judge; retired Judge Terrence Cody who served 24 years on the Floyd County Circuit Court, then sampled the six jars of honey several times before making his final selection from the best of the best.
First place award was a plaque memorializing Spring Valley Beekeeper deceased members Kenny Schneider and Tony Stewart; the “Kenny Tony Award”. Kenny and Tony were mentors to local beekeepers and both had a special passion and love for the little honeybee. Eric Voelker’s honey was judged as the best tasting honey of those entered. Honorable mentions went to Dave Shepherd and Doug Krieger for outstanding honey.
Spring Valley Beekeepers is one of the 33 local beekeeper clubs under the umbrella of The Beekeepers Of Indiana (TBOI). We meet at Tunnel Hill Christian Church monthly February through October. If you want to learn more about beekeeping, request to join our Facebook-Spring Valley Beekeepers.
