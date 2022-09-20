GEORGETOWN — Spring Valley Beekeepers held its inaugural Black Jar Honey Tasting competition last week at Tunnel Hill Christian Church.
In a traditional Welch honey-judging contest, the taste of the honey is not judged, only the moisture content, fill level, clarity, foam, particles and other things are judged with a goal of perfection and consistency. However, in a black jar contest, all that matters is how good the honey tastes to the judges.
There were 23 black jar entries that were taste tested and judged by six individuals outside of the beekeeping interest/hobby. These judges included: state Rep. Karen Engleman, state Rep. Ed Clere, state Sen. Gary Byrne, Floyd County Health Dept Director Charlotte Bass, Floyd County Soil and Water Director Angel Jackson and Floyd County Recycling Director Scott Stewart.
All the entries were taste-tested by all the judges and four black jars were then selected from the 23 entries. The final judge; Judge Susan Orth, retired Floyd County Superior Court No. 1, then sampled the remaining four jars several times before making her final determination.
The first place award was a plaque memorializing Spring Valley Beekeeper deceased members Kenny Schneider and Tony Stewart; the Kenny Tony Award. Kenny and Tony were mentors to local beekeepers and both had a special passion and love for the little honeybee. Byron Felker’s honey was judged as the best tasting honey of those entered. Honorable mentions went to Dale Graf, Doug Krieger and Ken Brown for outstanding honey.
The event was a success with plans for next year’s Black Jar Honey Tasting competition and possibly expanding to include a honey-based baked goods competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.