SpringFEST at Stone Rest will host more than 70 craft and local business vendor booths, several food trucks, a Kidzone, and silent auction in Greenville, Saturday May 13.
Every aspect of this event will benefit the mission of Jacob's Well, a local non-profit that provides an innovative transitional living program with physical and emotional support to single women and their children.
This unique family-focused event on Mother’s Day weekend — a collaboration with Show My Crafts Events — gives local vendors a chance to connect with their community as well as bring awareness and much needed funds to Jacob's Well.
The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. It will be at Stone Rest Event Venue 8757 Rufing Rd, Greenville. Parking and admission are FREE!
For more information, contact Sarah Flannery, Executive Director at Jacob’s Well.
Stone Rest Event Venue was built out of a dream and passion of the Rufing family. Their mission was to always look beyond themselves. Built from timbers of three barns, limestone from a nearby quarry, and hand-shaved logs from their own property, they created a beautiful country atmosphere nestled in the woods. Stone Rest’s greater mission is Jacob’s Well. Jacob’s Well is a place where single women and their children can find hope and restoration for their lives. Proceeds from Stone Rest Events go to Jacob’s Well.
