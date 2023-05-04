St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities has announced the unveiling and blessing of a new Holy Trinity Heritage Park bronze spiritual art sculpture on its campus at 702 E. Market in New Albany. The unveiling took place Tuesday.
The bronze sculpture, titled “Fruit of Thy Womb,” was created by world renowned Canadian Artist Timothy P. Schmalz. Schmalz’s religious and figurative sculptures can be seen around the world, including pieces installed in historical churches in Rome and the Vatican. This sculpture marks the second in Holy Trinity Heritage Park created by Schmalz.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities has been blessed with community partners and donors who helped to make these additions to the park come to fruition. The blessing was offered by Fr. Sonny Day and Mary Jeanne Huber unveiled the sculpture.
