SELLERSBURG — A new Catholic church in Sellersburg has faced a number of delays during the construction process, but it will be open in time for Christmas.
The St. John Paul II Catholic Church will celebrate its Dedication Mass at 11 a.m. Sunday. This will be the first service at the newly-built church at 2253 W. St. Joe Road.
Archbishop Charles C. Thompson of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis will preside over Sunday’s dedication. The church, built by Koetter Construction, is almost complete, but it is still missing its steeple, which has been delayed due to the pandemic and is expected to arrive by early January.
Father Tom Clegg became the pastor of both St. Joseph Hill (St. Joe) and St. Paul the Apostle churches in 2013, and the two parishes were merged into the St. John Paul II Parish in 2014.
“We were always hoping that we would be open in time for Christmas,” he said. “When you say we’re combining two parishes, that really doesn’t in my mind come together until they start worshipping together, and so this will be an opportunity for the first Christmas, which is one of our busiest days, to have everyone worshipping under one roof together. So we’re excited about that and glad that Koetter Construction was able to get that done for us.”
The old St. Joe Hill church at 2605 W. St. Joe Road was built in 1883, and the parish dates back to the 1850s. St. Paul at 216 Scheller Ave. was founded in 1947.
“Back in 2006, the parishes had a vision for one parish in one location with one school — preschool through grade eight,” Clegg said. “In 2013, I became pastor of the parishes, and I asked the people at the time, is this your vision, is this what you want, and 75% of them at that time said yes.”
The parish will eventually build a school connected to the new church, but it has not set a specific timeline for the project. St. Joe Hill Church will still be available for churches and funerals, and St. Paul of the Apostle will continue to be used for masses at the school located on its campus.
“I think it really says something to the faith of the parishioners that they are willing to leave a place of comfort, their churches where their moms and dad are buried, where many of them were married — to leave that and to come here,” Clegg said. “I likened it to the journey of Abraham when God said go, and I’ll show you where I’m going to send you. I think our people are willing to take that risk, and this is a result of that.”
Bob Koetter Jr., CEO of The Koetter Group, noted that the company is working on a number of churches in the area, and about eight years ago, it built the new church for St. Mary of the Knobs in Floyds Knobs.
The company has worked with a good team of subcontractors to complete the project, he said, and they have faced a number of challenges related to the pandemic, including rising costs of materials and delays caused by supply chain issues.
About a month ago, the marble for the baptismal fount, statue bases and the main altar were stuck on a ship in port, and it was uncertain whether it would arrive in time for the dedication.
“Fortunately, I guess with a few prayers, it mysteriously came in,” Koetter said. “It hit the dock on a Saturday and it was in Louisville on a Tuesday.”
Koetter said he takes pride in constructing churches, noting that they are “100-year-old buildings” supported by community investment.
“You’re not just working for the church, you’re working for every parishioner that has made a contribution, has made a donation to make this new worship hall where they can gather and worship,” he said. “I take a lot of pride in that.”
“And every day you can look up and see what you’ve built with everyone’s hands and everyone working together as a team — between the architects, the engineers, the parish, then the subcontractors and suppliers — everyone working together to make a beautiful facility,” he said.
The fundraising campaign for the new church began with a goal to raise $6 million with a challenge of reaching $6.5 million, and the parish raised $6.7 million.
However, by the time the project was put to bid, the project needed an extra million dollars, which the parish was also able to raise, according to Clegg. The church was designed by architectural firms Kovert Hawkins and Entheos, and the construction work began in May of 2019.
The new church is roughly 20,000 square feet, and it seats 850 to 900 people. Between the two old churches, the parish serves a little over 1,000 families, Clegg said.
“I think as two parishes, we realized that ultimately if we are going to worship together, we need a space that’s big enough to accommodate our community,” he said.
The church will celebrate a 4 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass at the new church followed by a Midnight Mass. Clegg expects about 800 to 900 people to attend the first Christmas Eve Mass.
Clegg said the stained glass windows of the church are more than 100 years old, and they come from the historic Church of the Holy Cross in Indianapolis.
“I think the windows are just stunning,” he said. “We really tried to create a space that was new but have a traditional feel to it. I think the stained glass windows do that.”
At Sunday’s dedication, a “first-class” relic containing a drop of blood of St. John Paul II, the patron saint of the church, will be displayed in an alcove during the Mass.
The crucifix at the new church comes from St. Joe Hill and dates to the building of the church in 1883. The cross itself had to be rebuilt after the wood shattered when it was removed from the old church, but the corpus remains the same.
St. John Paul II also features new statues of both St. Paul and St. Joseph, which were hand-carved in Italy.
“We wanted to create a space that connected the history of the two parishes,” Clegg said.
Koetter said he looks forward to the reactions of the parishioners as they see the new church for the first time.
“I think they will be very pleased, and it’s something that they will all be really, really proud of, as we are,” he said.
