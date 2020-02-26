NEW ALBANY — A downtown New Albany event is aiming to meet the needs of the community by providing free health services.
St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., is presenting its 13th Annual Neighborhood Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The fair offers a wide range of free services, including vision testing, eye glasses, blood pressure, flu shots, women’s health screenings, chiropractic screenings, haircuts, dental screenings, HIV testing, veterans resources and mammograms. The church’s clothes closet will also be open, and free lunches will be served from its kitchen.
The fair includes a number of local healthcare providers, including the Floyd County Health Department, Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Healthcare and many more.
Rev. John Manzo, senior pastor at St. Mark’s, said the fair is an attempt to break down barriers to health services by making the process as easy as possible. In addition to providing free services onsite at the health fair, people will receive referrals if further care is needed. There is also a focus on education, including nutrition, smoking cessation and other advice for a healthy lifestyle.
Everybody who needs glasses will receive glasses through the health fair, whether they are prescription or reading glasses. Some might go home with free glasses immediately at Saturday’s event, but in other cases, the glasses will be ordered with the cost covered by the church.
“This is not a common, pass out your business card special,” Manzo said. “We’re trying to provide services for people. Instead of having a reference to see an eye doctor, you see an eye doctor and get a prescription, so we’re trying to work with them as much as possible.”
The health fair typically serves somewhere between 350 to 600 people, he said, and many are people that the church members interact with on a regular basis through St. Mark’s weekly clothes closet and soup kitchen. As people register, they are assigned a “shepherd,” or a volunteer who helps guide them to the places they need to go.
The fair also offers childcare, and a shuttle service will be offered between the church and Catalyst Rescue Mission in Jeffersonville. The event is run by a large number of volunteers, including many members of St. Mark’s.
“I think the people in the church have really embraced this,” Manzo said. “We’ll have probably 150 people in the church volunteering on Saturday. So that’s really an incredible thing.”
The eyeglasses and the haircuts are usually the most popular services at the health fair — for some, this is their one chance for eye exams and glasses, Manzo said.
“What happens is that someone comes in and they leave with a fresh haircut and a new pair of glasses, and they feel great,” he said.
The health fair offers boxes where people can leave prayer requests, and on the following Sunday, the prayer requests will be read aloud during the church service without mentioning names, Manzo said.
“Some of the prayer requests are just heartbreaking,” he said. “You don’t know all the things going on in the lives of people. There are a lot of prayers for family members who are drug addicts or who got in trouble with something. We make sure we take time to pray for them all the next day.”
The health fair is a “community building” event, Manzo said, and in addition to providing an all-inclusive environment, the church’s mission includes providing these types of hands-on services to people in need.
“We’re downtown — we’re in the heart of the city, and in many cases, that’s where the greatest needs are located,” he said. “Part of our mission is to administer to people in our neighborhoods...the church is sort of in a non-residential neighborhood, but there are neighborhoods that are close to us who are among the most impoverished people in the community. Part of our mission is to reach out to them and to care for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.