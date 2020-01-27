NEW ALBANY — For a decade, a program at a local church has continued its mission to not only provide affordable theater in Southern Indiana, but also to feed and clothe those in need.
Each year, St. Mark's United Church of Christ in downtown New Albany produces a play in its chapel to benefit the church's missions, including its Soup Kitchen and Clothes Closet, where people receive meals and clothing every Saturday. In February, the church's Stage on Spring program is presenting "Love Letters," a 1988 two-person play by A.R. Gurney that was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.
Stage on Spring was created about 10 years ago by J.R. Stuart, a professional actor and director who is a member of St. Mark's. He is Stage on Spring's artistic director, and he has been an actor at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville for about 30 years.
Every Saturday, St. Mark's soup kitchen is open from noon to 1 p.m., and the church provides free clothing form 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stage on Spring typically raises about $4,000 to $5,000 per production, according to Stuart.
"There’s nothing more wonderful, humbling and gracious," he said. "If you can help someone in this world, it makes you feel like, oh my God, of course I have to, because there’s such a need. And they need love. They need told that they’re worthy human beings and children of God."
He hopes to send messages of love both through the plays themselves and the missions they support.
"Our mission is to move the world forward in love, one play at a time," Stuart said. "So somehow, it’s got to be embracing, forgiving, loving, cherishing. And 'Love Letters' certainly falls under that."
In addition to producing and directing "Love Letters," Stuart is acting in the production with Georgette Kleier, a professional actress, retired educator and St. Mark's member. The play is focused on the correspondence of two lifelong friends over the course of nearly 50 years as they read their letters, notes and cards out loud. All proceeds from the $10 tickets go towards the soup kitchen and clothes closet.
Kleier, who has been friends with Stuart for 31 years, has acted in a number of Stage on Spring productions over the years, and her first play at St. Mark's was Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" in 2014. "Love Letters" is the story of two people who are "inextricably connected" throughout various phases of their individual lives, she said.
"My take on it is that, whether or not it’s through letter writing, we all have that person or those people who know us and love us in spite of ourselves and all of our warts and problems…somebody who absolutely loves us unconditionally, and that’s these two people," she said.
Kleier has also volunteered with a variety of missions at St. Mark's, including the soup kitchen, clothes closet and annual health fair. It is not just about providing food and clothing to those in need — it is about human connection.
"It's not like you just serve some food and you’re done," she said. "You go and you talk with these people and you have conversation."
Rev. John Manzo, senior pastor at St. Mark's, said he "cannot say enough about J.R. and how wonderful he is." The funding from Stage on Spring's productions helps the church buy food for the soup kitchen and items such as underwear, socks and blankets for its clothes closet. The church generally sees anywhere from 80 to 150 people at the soup kitchen each week.
"I think people like supporting [Stage on Spring]," he said. "They are supporting a really great mission of the church, but also, people have an evening of really quality entertainment."
A MISSION OF GIVING
Stuart visited St. Mark's for the first time on New Year's Day of 2006, and he immediately felt welcomed into the church.
"People for years had been saying, you're a man of faith, so check them out, you'll love it," he said. "Before I got up the steps, they said, J.R., what are you doing here, come on in. A third of them were season subscribers to Derby Dinner, where I've been for 30 years, so it was just like walking into an embrace."
As he was given a tour of St. Mark's, he saw the chapel and learned that it wasn't used often by the church. He was impressed by the acoustics, and he noticed that there was raised level that could serve as a stage. A few years later, he started the theater program.
As the Stage on Spring continued, the chapel was renovated, and professional stage lighting was added to the space, which seats about 70 people. Stuart chooses smaller productions that do not require elaborate sets, but the "acting is going to be darn good," he said, and the focus is on the actors and the script. It has also been important for him to keep the shows affordable for the audiences.
Kleier had left her previous church and was struggling with her faith when Stuart recommended that she try St. Mark's, and as she started attending, she felt completely welcomed, and the mission of giving was a primary reason why she became involved with the church.
Stuart typically only has about six weeks to stage a show. He has acted in many of the plays, and he recruits other professional actors in the area, who volunteer their time for the productions.
Kleier said even if they are not people of faith, the actors who perform in Stage on Spring productions completely believe in the church's mission work, and they enjoy the creative opportunities presented by the Stage on Spring program.
"It’s getting to do really, really good scripts with other actors who feel the same way and are passionate about doing theater," she said.
For Stuart, "Love Letters" is a joy to perform, especially as he acts with his friend and fellow actor of 31 years. The play is both "hysterically funny" and "extremely touching," he said.
"If we were to go back and look at our letters from college or high school, we would think, who is that person?" Stuart said. "Because we were of that era of that time reacting to the things we were taught and told at the time. But there it is in black and white — staring us in the face — the reality of who we were then. It’s no holds barred in the script."
Stuart wants anyone who watches a play at St. Mark's to feel welcomed and to learn about the church's mission of serving the community.
"We have a great mission here, and to get religious, we’re doing Christ’s work," Stuart said. "We’re feeding and clothing the poor and loving one another. It’s wild, because we are the world in small at this church. Every political belief across the board and a wide variety of religious beliefs have come together, and we’ve functioned together as a church family with love. No holds barred, absolute, no buts, we accept and love one another. And that’s what we want the world to be."
