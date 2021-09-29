NEW ALBANY — A flea market to support missions at St. Marks United Church of Christ will begin Friday at the church at 222 E. Spring Street.
The annual Harvest Homecoming Flea Market event will take place Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next week, the market will be open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All of the proceeds for the event will support the church, including missions such as the clothes closet, soup kitchen, annual health fair, pastor’s relief fund and more.
The flea market is bigger than ever this year, and it features thousands of donated items, including antiques, jewelry, books, toys, purses, housewares, small appliances, records, DVDs, CDs, cookware and more. New items will be put out each day.
Gail Howard and Barbara Carnighan are the co-chairs for the flea market. Carnighan’s family started the event in the 1970s, and it has expanded significantly over the years.
The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic. This will be the first year the church has presented two weeks of the flea market. Face masks will be required at the event.
“We didn’t have Harvest Homecoming last year, so pretty much the people who donate brought us two years of stuff,” Howard said. “I estimate we have two and a half times what we normally have.”
“Everyone was cleaning out during the pandemic,” Carnighan said.
Next weekend, the church’s annual Christmas Shoppe will also be open. The market also benefits missions at the church, and it includes a variety of Christmas decorations.
St. Marks will also sell food at a booth at Harvest Homecoming next week to support the church. The menu will include fried ravioli, fried pickles, chicken tenders and corn dogs.
In addition to initiatives such as the clothes closet and soup kitchen, the financial support from the market will support the church’s new homeless mission. This mission aims to serve the homeless individuals who may shelter outside the church and connect them with needed resources and services.
Rev. John Sterrett started Aug. 1 as the new pastor at St Marks. He emphasized that the missions of the church “put words into action.”
“When I first started here, I was struck not only by the location and the size of the facility, but their role in the community,” he said. “And we’re not a community center — that’s not what we try to be — but we are a center of the community, and the church really embraces that role.”
