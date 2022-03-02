NEW ALBANY — On Wednesday morning, Pat and Earl Miller drove up to the side of St. Mark’s United Church of Christ in New Albany to receive ashes in the shape of cross on their foreheads.
For the Millers, the ashes are an important symbol of their faith and the Lenten season, and their church’s drive-thru service allowed them to honor the tradition in an accessible way.
“For many years we’ve started with ashes at the beginning of Lent, and it’s a reminder of what the season is,” Pat said.
St. Mark’s not only offered its traditional evening service for Ash Wednesday — it also introduced a new drive-thru service to community members and parishioners in the morning and afternoon.
John Sterrett, senior pastor at St. Mark’s, said this is the first year of a drive-thru Ash Wednesday service at the downtown New Albany church. He started at the church seven months ago, but he has been providing the drive-thru service every year since he was ordained as a pastor in 2013. Previously, he served at a church in Dubois, Indiana.
“So it’s just part of Ash Wednesday for me,” he said. “It worked out really well during COVID to give people an option, and during COVID, they took more advantage of it than they do in a normal situation. But it was already an established tradition by then.”
Ash Wednesday is a holy day of prayer for Christians, and it marks the first day of Lent. The practice of imposing ashes is a symbol of repentance and remorse. The ashes used by St. Mark’s were made with palm ashes and baby oil.
“More and more every year that goes past, the imposition of ashes seems almost like an act of bravery going out in the community, because so few people do it, and it’s a visible mark on you, and you’re saying this is important enough for me to be seen in public,” Sterrett said. “So I appreciate everyone who does that, especially during the day.”
Sterrett said it is more common than ever for churches to administer the ashes in a drive-thru format, and he believes “it’s no less of a sacrament if you make it easy for them." It could be a good option for people with busy schedules, he notes.
“That’s my goal — if people want it as part of their day, it’s my job to make that happen,” he said. “Not make them come to me, not make them come at a certain time for a certain thing. I’m not the gatekeeper of that. I just want to make it available.”
“This is the easiest way — put a sign out, stop in, get the sign of the cross, and on you go with the rest of your day and your Lent, if you are going to begin a season of Lent,” he said. “Maybe you’re giving up chocolate, or maybe you’re adding something new, but this is a good way to kick off Lent.”
