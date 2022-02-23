The practice of imposing ashes, the traditional symbol of repentance and remorse, on the first day of Lent traces back to the 11th century.
Several denominations continue the practice today. St. Mark’s United Church of Christ, 222 E. Spring St., in New Albany makes participation simple with a traditional service at the church building at 7 p.m. on March 2.
You can also remember the beginning of the season of Lent by taking part in a drive-thru imposing of ashes, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Ash Wednesday. Those wishing to participate should use the Third Street side of the building.
