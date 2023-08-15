St. Mary of the Knobs Parish, 3011 Martin Rd., Floyds Knobs, is celebrating 200 years of faithful discipleship rooted in the love of Christ.
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church is the oldest active parish in the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. It was stablished in 1823 in a log church. St. Mary of the Knobs has maintained a strong presence in the Catholic community of Southern Indiana.
The annual church picnic, “Knobsfest,” started in 2011 and is the church’s largest community event. More than a fundraiser, it invites the community to the campus for food, fun and fellowship.
Knobsfest is this Saturday and Sunday. The event will kick off Saturday at 5:30 p.m. with live music, Black Jack and pull tabs. Saturday night will also offer tethered hot air balloon rides, a mechanical bull, food trucks, and a few games of skill and chance.
Basement Sounds will take the stage from 5:30-8:30 and Juice Box Heroes will begin at 9 p.m. There is a $5 admission fee. To celebrate the 200th anniversary there will be a fireworks display about 9:45 p.m. by Casabella Pyrotechnics.
On Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be a large Kids Zone for all ages, fried chicken dinners, raffles, pull tabs, cake wheel, gift card wheel and more.
