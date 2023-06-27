Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT AND AGAIN ON THURSDAY... The Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management have issued an Air Quality Alert...in effect until midnight EDT each night. A Code Red Air Quality Alert for Fine Particle Pollution has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area for today. Everyone may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to greatly limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Fine Particle Pollution has been issued for the Louisville Metro Area for tomorrow, Thursday June 29. Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is not likely to be affected. Sensitive groups include the elderly...children...persons with asthma or other breathing problems...and persons with lung and heart disease. People in these groups are advised to limit their outdoor activities to reduce their exposure to ozone and particulate pollution. For more information, visit the Louisville Metro Air Pollution Control District at http://www.louisvilleky.gov/apcd or the Indiana Department of Environmental Management at http://www.in.gov/idem.