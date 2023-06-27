St. Mary of the Knobs Parish is celebrating 200 years of faithful discipleship rooted in the love of Christ. The church has maintained a strong presence in the Catholic community of Southern Indiana, and it is customary for the parishioners to give a gift to the church on these momentous occasions.
To memorialize this moment in history, the 200th Celebration Committee has been hard at work on an exciting endeavor. In the third church location, now known as the Chapel, is a beautiful 31.5” bronze bell that was cast from the Buckeye Foundry in Cincinnati in 1865.
Through much research, it was brought to the attention of parish members, by the Verdin Bell Co., that they have a “gem of a bell” setting dormant in the steeple of the 100-year-old Chapel. The 200th committee has contracted with the Verdin Co. and has safely removed the historic bell from the chapel steeple, and transported it to Cincinnati for renovation and cleaning.
The Verdin Co. will then return the bell equipped with an inside striker and automatic bell controller designed to operate the bell. It is to be installed on a custom-built base that will be placed outside the entrance to the new church location at 5719 St. Mary’s Road, Floyds Knobs. The base will include sketches of the four churches, drawn by Parishioner Marietta Willman, to be etched in limestone, for each of the past and present churches.
St. Mary of the Knobs is using this opportunity to take the past history and bring it forth to the present church. On Oct. 15, 2023, Archbishop Charles Thompson and Rev. William Marks will dedicate the bell and celebrate with a Mass of Thanksgiving and follow with a banquet for parishioners.
St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church is a member of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis and is the oldest, active parish in that Archdiocese. It was established in 1823 in a log church.
