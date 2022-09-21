The traditions of the cultures among the members of St. Mary of the Annunciation parish in New Albany were on display Saturday night at St. Mary’s Multicultural Festival.
The festival grew from a tradition of fiestas that began in 2001 with Father Thomas Smith. In 2017, the full community of St. Mary’s hosted the first multicultural event to celebrate all the rich traditions of cultures represented by its members.
This year’s event featured foods and entertainment from around the world with dancers from the Ryan Academy of Irish Dance, Mexico Lindo, Shazadi Dance Group, Con Brio string quartet, Saw Peep Intercultural Orchestra, Greg Tripure, Canto y Danza Folklórica, El Baile de los Viejito and Banda de Norteño Música.
This year’s festival was dedicated to Miguel Mendez who was lost to COVID in 2020. Miguel had been instrumental an an organizer for the festival for many years. Mexico Lindo had worked very closely with Miguel and they dedicated one of their performances at this year’s festival to his memory.
This festival is built on the folk traditions of each country with food that is homemade down to each tamale and piece of persimmon cake. Each year the festival is St. Mary’s gift to the community of Southern Indiana where all are invited to celebrate in this family event and enjoy the food, music, entertainment and children’s games.
