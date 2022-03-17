Residents at Autumn Woods Health Campus in New Albany enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day Fun this year as Stella Boutelle played Shamrock Toss, Mary T. and Harry Ketzner toasted with a Shamrock Spritz and Edna Carney with Leprechaun Frank Doyle looked for a pot of gold.
St. Patrick's Day at Autumn Woods
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
Ronald "Lynn" Peters, 76 years of age, passed away March 16, 2022. Lynn was born November 29, 1945 in New Albany, IN to the late Horace and Wilma Peters. He was an Army Veteran, and a retired Insurance Adjuster from Liberty Mutual Insurance. Lynn is survived by his wife Sharon; nephew, Tony …
Visitation for Norman K. Curts, 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, with visitation at 10 a.m.
