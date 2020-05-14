NEW ALBANY — Whether it’s culturally through Art on the Parish Green, physically through the Shepherd’s Kitchen or spiritually through worship, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church has a goal of feeding the community’s needs.
So when parishioners decided about five years ago to provide a pet food pantry for the community, the mission fit perfectly with the church’s motto.
“We feed people, so why not pets?,” said Mike Roy, a St. Paul’s member who is one of the leaders of the pet food pantry.
On the third Saturday of each month, the church opens its doors to help meet the nutritional needs of what The Rev. Mark Feather said are “God’s furry, four-footed creatures” for residents living in Clark, Floyd or Harrison counties.
Dog and cat food along with cat litter are provided free to those who qualify. To receive the food, a person must show identification when they arrive at the church and they must fill out an application through Hope Southern Indiana.
Roy said the people who receive the pet food are thankful and the St. Paul’s family is uplifted by the opportunity to help those in need. It’s hard when you’re struggling to meet your own needs when you also have a pet that you’re responsible for feeding, he said.
It’s part of the church’s mission to meet the needs of the community. St. Paul’s regularly feeds those in need through its Shepherd’s Kitchen program. It seeks to engage the community on a cultural level through its annual Art on the Parish Green event. Of course, the church is also a spiritual home and Roy said part of that calling is to aid those who are struggling.
The pet food pantry typically serves about 20 to 25 people each month. The church foots the costs for the pet food. St. Paul’s does accept donations but the food packages must be unopened. Dry and canned food is available for cats and dogs. Roy said the pantry usually provides hundreds pounds of dry food and over 70 cans of canned food monthly.
Additional food is provided to those with multiple pets.
The numbers of those seeking help haven’t risen dramatically since the pandemic began, but Roy said some of the faces have changed.
“We’re seeing a lot more first-timers,” he said.
Church members volunteer to work the pantry and precautions are taken to ensure social distancing and safety guidelines are followed, Roy said. There are several parishioners at St. Paul’s who help with the pantry and the service couldn’t be provided without their help, he continued.
Feather said it’s an honor for the church to be involved in the mission.
“We take seriously God’s desire that we care for all of God’s creatures and we’re pleased to have the opportunity to provide food for people who can’t care for pets themselves,” Feather said.
The next pet food pantry day will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul’s. For more information, go to the website stpaulna.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.