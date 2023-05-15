Clark Memorial recently announced that Stacy Wisenski has been recognized as the facility’s 2023 Mercy Award winner. The Mercy Award recognizes one employee from each of Lifepoint Health’s facilities who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded.
The Mercy Award is an annual recognition program that honors the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, Lifepoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a Lifepoint employee can receive.
“At Clark Memorial, we share Lifepoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Martin Padgett, CEO of Clark Memorial. “We are extremely proud to recognize Stacy for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”
Wisenski has worked in Clark Memorial’s Pharmacy department for 20 years and the impact she has made with our patients, team members and community has been exceptional. Her role as Pharmacy Inventory Coordinator requires that she maintain an adequate supply of medications necessary to serve our patients. In this day-and-age of supply-chain shortages, she is no stranger to medication supply issues and national back orders. She has met the challenge and successfully finds medications or substitutions that are financially viable. All of this ultimately helps meet the needs of our patients.
Wisenski was a high school and college volleyball player, and her competitive spirit is evident in the time she spends helping the community in which she lives. As an active member of Sacred Heart Parish in Jeffersonville, she volunteers her time and expertise in coaching the volleyball team and building an athletic department for the school. This type of community leadership demonstrates her passion for taking on a project and ensuring its success.
Wisenski is also active in collecting personal care kits for the area homeless, supporting fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association, Making Strides for Breast Cancer, and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
She is a leader in the Pharmacy department and cares for her team members. During COVID she routinely volunteered for weekend shifts to ensure the department had the capability to provide optimal care. She often brings in food for team members and celebrates when a team member achieves a goal.
Wisenski demonstrates extraordinary commitment to her job, Clark Memorial’s patients, team members and the community. Her dedication, skills, and willingness to help others makes her a Clark Memorial team member who is steadfast in making communities healthier.
Each facility winner, including Wisenski, will be considered for Lifepoint’s 2023 companywide Mercy Award. The companywide winner will be announced this summer and honored during a ceremony in Nashville, Tenn., in August.
