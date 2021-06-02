SOUTHERN INDIANA — Many Southern Indiana employers continue to face staffing shortages, a challenge that has persisted for months.
The shortages have caused many employers to increase pay to attract employees.
Beau Kerley, owner of 812 Pizza Company in Georgetown and Tucker’s American Favorites in New Albany, said the restaurants’ starting salaries are about 20% higher than before the pandemic.
“We used to start at an average of $11 an hour, and now it’s $14, $15 an hour,” he said. “It’s a huge change for us.”
Kerley said he has also offered $300 signing bonuses and $100 referral bonuses as incentives.
Even with the incentives, it’s been difficult hiring employees at the restaurants, he said.
Paul Northam, director of Jeffersonville Parks & Recreation, said after some delays in hiring for all positions this spring, the department is now fully-staffed for the pool at its aquatic center.
However, the departments\ is still having trouble filling seasonal positions for parks maintenance, which includes jobs such as grass cutting.
“It’s usually high school and college kids, but I know some are just now getting out of high school,” he said. “Usually, we fill the positions in the month of May, but now it’s the first of June and we’ve only hired one.”
Usually, the department hires five part-time workers for grass cutting, Northam said.
The city has increased the pay for the department’s seasonal employees, including those working in pool and maintenance positions. The jobs used to start at $8.50, starting this year it is $11.50.
“I think the pay increase helped bring in more employees, no doubt,” Northam said.
Brownie’s “The Shed” Bar & Grill in New Albany has not yet reopened after closing in early April for renovations.
But the restaurant was also facing staffing shortages, which played a role in the decision to temporarily close Brownie’s, according to owner Jason Brown.
He is now waiting to hire enough staff to reopen the restaurant. Brownie’s is hiring for kitchen staff, bar staff, line cooks and prep cooks.
“We can’t open yet, because I just don’t feel comfortable where we can give the service and live up to the product and the brand I know that we’re capable of when we’re fully staffed,” he said.
Brown said he thought the restaurant would just be closed for a few weeks or a month, but the hiring process is still ongoing.
In late 2020, the restaurant increased pay by $2 across the board to remain competitive, he said.
At 812 Pizza Company, most of the employees are ages 16 to 18, Kerley said. Recently, the restaurant closed on two consecutive Saturdays for staff to attend the Floyd Central High School prom and graduation.
Kerley said he typically sees somewhat of an increase in staffing when students are out on summer vacation, but he thinks more students are taking time to enjoy vacation with family this summer.
He noted that youth are not just working during the summer — he is seeing teenagers working throughout the year.
“Some of the best staff are the youngest ones right now,” he said.
As the restaurants try to bring in more employees, Kerley has been frustrated to see many people apply for jobs but not show up for the interview.
In addition to operating 812 Pizza and Tucker’s, Kerley is also trying to reopen a restaurant while facing these staffing shortages.
He is hiring for The Standard Plate & Pour, a downtown New Albany restaurant that closed during the pandemic, with the goal of opening in the next month.
Agave & Rye, a restaurant in downtown New Albany, has been in need of additional staff since it opened in February.
General Manager Jason Fryman said the restaurant is now in need of seven more employees in the kitchen.
“There’s been a few nights where we’ve been really busy and ticket times took a hit,” Fryman said. “But we’re always really transparent and honest with our guests so they know when they come in that our kitchen is running a little behind, and we’ll make sure you get the epic experience that you’re here for.”
Fryman is hoping as federal unemployment aid ends mid-June in Indiana, it will drive more people to seek employment.
He said that the restaurant offers a competitive wage and benefits for health, dental and vision. The pay has remained the same since the restaurant opened.
“We feel like what we pay is very much a livable wage — it’s anywhere between $15 and $17 an hour,” he said.
