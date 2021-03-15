SOUTHERN INDIANA — Standardized testing is proceeding at Indiana schools this year as districts make adjustments during the pandemic.
Testing was cancelled last year as the pandemic closed schools, but this year, districts are required to continue with in-person spring testing. The federal government has not granted a waiver to state education agencies to cancel standardizing testing, and the Indiana Department of Education has instructed schools to test as scheduled.
Certain standardized assessments have already occurred at Southern Indiana schools, and upcoming tests include ILEARN for grades 3-8. The testing window is between April 19 and May 14.
Sally Jensen, director of assessment and student information for New Albany-Floyd County, said one of the concerns was how to administer tests when some students are enrolled in virtual learning.
Although certain students are engaged in remote learning, remote testing is not permitted for standardized testing.
“For a standardized assessment — the key word being standardized — [students] all need to take it under similar conditions, standard conditions, so there would not be any remote proctoring,” Jensen said. “So we cannot allow a student — even though it’s an online assessment — we still cannot allow a student to take that in different conditions.”
Jensen said the district is trying to be flexible in working with families of virtual students to bring them in for standardized tests.
“We don’t want to say that we can do one-on-one with 7,000 students, but we’re just working with individual families of virtual students to figure out what’s best for them,” she said.
Districts are federally required to meet a 95% participation rate for ILEARN, and schools are responsible to “provide an opportunity for students to participate in the assessment,” Jensen said.
“We will do everything we can to ensure they feel comfortable in the situation that we’re asking them to be a part of,” she said.
The state has requested a waiver from the U.S. Department of Education for accountability requirements for the 2020-21 school year.
Also, Indiana lawmakers are proposing a revision to the state’s accountability system with House Bill 1514. If passed, it would give all schools no letter grade or a “null” grade for the 2020-21 school year, and it would prevent consequences from standardized testing scores.
Brian Allred, assistant superintendent for Clarksville Community Schools, noted that the district has already administered standardizing testing since returning to school after the shutdown. Allred also serves as the corporation’s testing coordinator.
Even when the district switched to virtual learning in the winter, students still came in for ISTEP retesting, he said. Now, third graders are in the midst of IREAD testing.
Participation has been good so far, and the district hasn’t faced any issues with logistics, Allred said.
“There were some concerns, what if a student was ill or had COVID, and then there are provisions the state recommended, but we really didn’t have to do much," he said.
Students enrolled in Clarksville Community School’s Indiana Digital Gateway Academy report to one of 13 sites throughout the state to take standardized tests, Allred said.
Lisa Hawkins, assistant superintendent for curriculum at Silver Creek School Corp., said scheduling both virtual and traditional students does take some additional efforts, and they are trying to make any accommodations necessary to get students to participate.
“We’re really trying to work with them in terms of a schedule that meets their needs,” she said.
We’re also testing over here in central office so students don’t have to go into schools if that’s a concern.”
The district recently provided Chromebooks to students, which has made it easier for schools that don’t have to rely on computer labs for the standardized testing.
School leaders say standardizing testing in 2021 could show where students are academically as they face the challenges of learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Ideally, we try to use the results of the tests to try to tell us how much help we need in what categories,” Borden-Henryville Interim Superintendent Sam Gardner said.
Kim Hartlage, assistant superintendent at Greater Clark County Schools, said “we need more than ever data on where are students are,” including those enrolled in virtual learning.
For example, this data could help direct federal COVID-19 relief to areas that need most help, according to Hartlage.
“It allows use to make good, informed decisions based on data to catch students up if that’s what we have to do,” she said.
