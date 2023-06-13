JEFFERSONVILLE — Real estate developer America Place is excited to announce the addition of STAP Industries, a global leader in the aviation industry, to its list of partners at its River Ridge campus. STAP Industries will be leasing a Class A industrial warehouse in America Place’s portfolio, which will allow for the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of tooling equipment.
“We are beyond thrilled to be relocating our business, STAP Industries, to Jeffersonville. This move allows us to consolidate our two locations into a larger facility, which in turn gives us an opportunity for growth and expansion, while streamlining our services. The area is perfectly suited to fit our needs and we are excited to be fully operational soon,” said Isac Roths, president of STAP Industries.
America Place founder and CEO Jim Karp says, “We are excited to fulfill STAP Industries requirements with our warehouse in the Winner’s Circle Campus. We strive to find the best fit for our buildings and STAP Industries is a great match with new growth and structure.”
STAP will lease 50,000 square feet of the facility, located at 401 Salem Road. Originally constructed in 2021, this warehouse has been home to Idemitsu and Affinity Apparel. America Place recently announced that Idemitsu will be moving to expand their operations to 400 Trey St. Affinity, a uniform, professional workwear and safety garment manufacturer and distributor, continues to reside in the other 100,000 square feet of this property.
Jerry Acy, Executive Director of the River Ridge Development Authority (RRDA), said, “The investment by STAP Industries is another big win for the America Place Team and the River Ridge Commerce Center. Their decision to locate at River Ridge is continued proof that the Commerce Center is one of the top places to do business in the country.”
The new building is among six other Class A commercial buildings developed by America Place at the River Ridge Commerce Center, a 6,000-acre regional industrial park in Southern Indiana. With over 1.3 million square feet of completed industrial and office projects in River Ridge, America Place provides a home to other industry leaders such as Enjoy Life Foods, Neovia Logistics, PharmaCord, Affinity / Mi Hub, Idemitsu, and Bluegrass Supply Chain Services.
“The investment by America Place in River Ridge continues to pay dividends,” said Wendy Dant Chesser, President & CEO of One Southern Indiana. “We are excited to welcome Stap Industries to our Southern Indiana community and stand ready to assist as they grow their presence here. Congratulations to America Place on this achievement.”
Brooks Hower, Hoagland Commercial Realtors, represented STAP Industries in the transaction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.