NEW ALBANY – Nicole Curtis, New York Times bestselling author and self-taught home rehabber, will host a talk for the 2020 First Savings Bank Business Speaker Series at Indiana University Southeast.
Curtis is a mom, a master of salvage picking and a spirited advocate for saving old houses and rebuilding communities in Detroit. She will discuss her unique insights into the world of entrepreneurship.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Stem Concert Hall of the Paul W. Ogle Cultural and Community Center on the IUS campus. Parking will be free for the duration of the event.
