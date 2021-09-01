STARLIGHT — The Starlight Strawberry Festival will be discontinued after more than 40 years, the organizers announced this week.
The strawberry-themed event was presented by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight, which presented its last festival in 2019. Both the 2020 and 2021 festivals were canceled due to COVID-19.
The church's Parish Pastoral Council reached a unanimous decision to both cancel the 2022 event and discontinue the community festival in its current form. The 2019 festival was its 41st event.
Rev. Wilfred Day of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church said the festival has seen many changes over the years. The church no longer has the amount of volunteers it needs to handle traffic flow and to cook for its traditional dinner, especially as attendance as continued to grow in recent years. Parking has been an issue, and the narrow roads present a challenge.
"The rewarding thing was to get to see all the people coming out and enjoying it," Day said. "We were at one time able to provide people with an excellent meal, strawberry shortcake and active events, and it was wonderful, but we just can't do it anymore — we don't have the resources and the people to manage it anymore,"
The festival celebrates the beginning of strawberry picking season. In recent years, the church had to start bringing in strawberries from California to keep up with the large attendance, and it could no longer rely simply on strawberries from local farms. There are simply fewer local farms growing strawberries than there were 40 years ago, Day said.
Day noted that the festival started as a fundraiser that supported the church school, which is no longer open. He said the church may consider a much smaller parish event in place of the festival but no decisions have been made.
Many in the community have been saddened but understanding of the church's decision, Day said.
"Several people commented that they stopped coming because of traffic issues," he said. "Most of the comments on Facebook I've looked were like, 'I'm sorry it happened but I understand.'"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.