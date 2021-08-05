State and District DAR meeting

Piankeshaw Chapter members in attendance at the meeting were: Nona Bell, Mary Plunkett, Carlotta Meriweather, Carolyn Lynn, Sue Ellen Koetter, Vicky Zuverink (Honorary Vice President General NSDAR), Mary Phillips, Cheryl Baxer (Indian State Regent DAR), Dorothy Scott, Kathy Kessinger, Shelly Doss (Vice Regent Piankeshaw Chapter) Becky Jaenichen, Susie Frazier, Susan Stoy, Donna Hampton, Ann McCormick, Linda Creamer, Charla Perez, Linda Balmer. Also attending but not in this picture were: Joy Purvis and Lynn Wagoner (Regent of Piankeshaw Chapter).