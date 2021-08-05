State and District DAR meeting

Indiana State and District Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) officers met with the South East District DAR chapter members at Trinity United Methodist Church of New Albany on Tuesday, Aug. 3.
They were hosted by the Piankeshaw Chapter DAR of New Albany. The newly elected Honorary Vice President General Vicky Zuverink, a National Society officer and member of the Piankeshaw Chapter, also was present.
The state and district officers are traveling the state during the first week of August to share new information with chapters and for the newly installed officers to network with local chapter officers and members.
Projects for the coming administration were discussed and plans for the Society that will culminate in the coming 250th anniversaries of the events leading to the birth of the nation — 2026 through 2033.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) is a lineage society as is the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR).
Have you researched your family roots to the founding of our nation? Want to be a part of the upcoming celebrations? Go to https://www.dar.org/national-society/become-member. NSDAR has a membership of 190,000 women.
DAR Chapters represented at the meeting included: Ann Rogers Clark Chapter, Jeffersonville, IN; Bloomington Chapter, Bloomington, IN; Captain Henry Vanderburgh Chapter, Evansville, IN; Captain Jacob Warrick Chapter, Boonville, IN; Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter, Indianapolis; Christopher Harris Chapter, Salem; Colonel Augustin de la Balme, Columbia City; Cornelia Cole Fairbanks Chapter, Indianapolis; Dubois County Chapter, Huntingburg-Jasper; Eagle Creek Chapter, Indianapolis; Fort Vallonia Chapter Seymour; Francis Vigo Chapter, Vincennes; General Charles Scott Chapter, Scottsburg; John Paul Chapter, Madison; John Wallace Chapter, Bedford; Jonathan Jennings Chapter, Carmel; Joseph Hart Chapter, Columbus; Kikthawenund Chapter, Anderson; Lost River Chapter, Paoli; Major Hugh Dinwiddie Chapter, Knightstown; Olde Town Chapter, Logansport; Ouiska Run Chapter, English; Piankeshaw Chapter, New Albany; Ross’ Run Chapter, Versailles; Rushville Chapter, Rushville; Samuel Bryan Chapter, Beech Grove; Schuyler Colfax Chapter, South Bend; Spier Spencer Chapter, Rockport; The Hoosier Elm Chapter, Corydon; Timothy Ball Chapter, Hammond; Tippecanoe River – Wythougan Chapter, Bourbon-Plymouth; Wa-Pe-Ke-Way Chapter, Danville; and William Tuffs Chapter, Elkhart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.