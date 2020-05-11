The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday more extensions for the filing and payment of certain individual and corporate tax returns in conjunction with federal relief being provided by the Internal Revenue Service.
The extensions are:
• Individual estimated payments originally due on June 15 are now due July 15.
• The deadline for filing a claim for refund of income tax set to expire between April 1 and July 14 is now extended to July 15(including refunds of withholding or estimated tax paid in 2016).
• Corporate estimated payments due on April 20, May 20 or June 22 are now due on or before July 15.
• Some corporate tax returns that were slated to be due on May 15, June 15 or July 15 are now due on Aug. 17. They include forms IT-20, IT-41, IT-65, IT-20S, FIT-20, IT-6WTH and URT-1.
"Our team is constantly monitoring IRS actions and taking steps required to help Hoosiers who may be experiencing difficulty during the COVID-19 pandemic," DOR Commissioner Bob Grennes stated in the news release.
Other extensions announced in March are listed at the website dor.in.gov/7078.htm.
For more information about individual tax returns, call 317-232-2240. For questions about corporate income taxes, call 317-232-0129.
