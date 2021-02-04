INDIANAPOLIS — While no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Clark and Floyd counties in data released Thursday by the Indiana Department of Health, the number of overall deaths did go up after the state adjusted totals. The higher number reflects historical deaths that were identified through an audit of death records and positive test results.
Clark County shows 165 COVID-19 deaths, an increase of 15. Floyd County has had 147 deaths, an increase of 27.
Statewide, the total number of Hoosiers confirmed to have died from COVID-19 stands at 11,231, which includes 37 newly reported deaths and 1,507 historical deaths identified through the audit. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
Health officials also reported that 2,403 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 633,690 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous days dashboard.
New cases in Clark County rose by 49 to 11,323. Floyd County cases number 6,775 with the addition of 26 new.
To date, 2,983,026 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,973,618 on Wednesday. A total of 7,150,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
The seven-day positivity rate for unique individuals was 15.7% statewide. Floyd's was 16.3% and Clark's 19.8%
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 65 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, 637,906 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 178,560 are fully vaccinated.
Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccine becomes available.
